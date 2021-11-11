Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead.

The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch.

Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times.

Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest.

Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55.

Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56.

Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.