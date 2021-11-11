Assessing the state of each position at the bye

Tuesday, November 2nd was the NFL trade deadline, and the Chicago bears decided to stay put. After general manager Ryan Pace said that the Bears would stay “aggressive” at the trade deadline, fans believed the Bears would make some moves. Whether that was trading stars on expiring contracts like Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson and former Pro Bowl left end Akiem Hicks, attempting to land a big-time defensive player to make another run, or even acquiring offensive lineman to protect Justin Fields, people expected something to happen. Well on Tuesday four o’clock came and went and the Bears haven’t gotten any better or worse. So what does this hold for the future of Ted Phillips, Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy, and the entire Bears front office? Well, it’s pretty obvious they are fighting for their jobs and will do anything in their power to keep them. In most years, the Bears and any organization would have seen the writing on the wall and rebuilt around their young core. In the case of the Bears, that core is rookie quarterback Justin Fields, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, tight end Cole Kemet, Linebacker Roquan Smith, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson. With an aging Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, Eddie Jackson struggling, and a non-competitive secondary and offensive line, the best time for change passed for now and will pop up again in the offseason. The question is who will be running the show come summertime. Well, if public opinion is correct, Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy will be gone unless at the very least they make the playoffs and probably be forced to win one. So will Pace’s plan of staying put result in a playoff run, or will the bears continue to decline and force immediate change from the McCaskey Family?

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO