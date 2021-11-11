LIFTOFF! Crew-3 Astronauts Begin Their Journey to the Space Station

Shortly ago, SpaceX’s fifth crewed mission set off on its 20-hour journey to the International Space Station (ISS). Here’s how you can track the mission live online. Things in orbit move fast, very fast. The average speed of the ISS is roughly 17,500 miles per hour (that’s about five miles per second!). Because of this, anything heading up to the space station doesn’t do go straight up. A trip to the space station takes many orbits. This means the spacecraft moves in a lower orbit to complete each orbit faster than the ISS. This allows the spacecraft to catch up to the station and at the right moment it will speed up, raising its orbit, to match the ISS’s orbit.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO