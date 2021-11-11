CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

LIFTOFF! Crew-3 Astronauts Begin Their Journey to the Space Station

By Danielle Sempsrott
NASA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have liftoff! At 9:03 p.m. EST, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft lit up the...

blogs.nasa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NASA

Crew Operations Aboard Space Station Return to Normal

NASA and U.S. Space Command continue to monitor the debris cloud created by a recent Russian anti-satellite test. The International Space Station and crew members are safe and have resumed normal operations. The largest risk from the debris was in the first 24 hours and telemetry from the space station indicates no issues during that time. About 1:20 a.m. EST today, radial hatches extending from the space station’s center, including Kibo, Columbus, the Permanent Multipurpose Module, Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, and Quest Joint Airlock, were reopened.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KREX

Russian test blamed for space junk threatening space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Russian weapons test created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk now threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station, according to U.S. officials who called the strike reckless and irresponsible. The State Department confirmed Monday that the debris was from an old Russian satellite destroyed by the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Universe Today

“Irresponsible” Russian Anti-Satellite Test Creates Orbital Debris Field, Endangering the Space Station and Crew

Early Monday, November 15, 2021, the International Space Station Flight Control team in Houston told the crew that due to a to satellite breakup, a debris field was created near the station’s orbital path. The astronauts and cosmonauts were told to “shelter in place” on board the Soyuz and SpaceX capsules attached to the ISS.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechSpot

The International Space Station had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a piece of space junk

In brief: The International Space Station (ISS) recently had a close call with a piece of space junk that could have proven catastrophic had no action been taken. The orbital debris in question, a piece of the defunct Fengyun-1C weather satellite, was left over from a Chinese anti-satellite missile test back in 2007. The missile hit the satellite at a speed of around 18,000 mph, resulting in the creation of thousands of pieces of orbital debris.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Kayla Barron
Person
Raja Chari
The Independent

NASA boss slams Russia for ‘reckless’ weapons test that forced astronauts to shelter

The boss of US space agency NASA has slammed Russia for the “reckless and dangerous” anti-missile test that forced astronauts onboard the international Space Station to seek shelter.NASA Administrator Bill Nelson condemned the surprise weapons test that left a dangerous cloud of space debris in its wake.“Earlier today, due to the debris generated by the destructive Russian Anti-Satellite (ASAT) test, ISS astronauts and cosmonauts undertook emergency procedures for safety,” said Mr Nelson, a former senator from Florida.“Like Secretary Blinken, I’m outraged by this irresponsible and destabilizing action. With its long and storied history in human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Must See NASA Images of the Week: SpaceX Launch, The Force Awakens, Dark Star-Hatching frEGGs

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer onboard, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission is the third crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Chari, Marshburn, Barron, Maurer launched at 9:03 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center to begin a six month mission onboard the orbital outpost.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11. Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched a 5mm hole in the ISS’s Canadian-built robot arm. This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennedy Space Center#Astronauts#Rocket#Liftoff#Spacex#The Falcon 9
Aviation Week

Space Station Home To Seven After Crew-3 Docking

HOUSTON—The SpaceX Crew-3 Dragon carrying NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer on board successfully docked to the forward port of the International Space Station’s U. S. segment Harmony module on Nov. 11, initiating a... Subscription Required. Space Station Home...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Crew Dragon Endurance Docked to the Space Station

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer arrived at the International Space Station at 6:32 p.m. EST Thursday, Nov. 11. Crew Dragon Endurance docked to the orbital complex while the spacecrafts were flying 260 miles above the eastern Caribbean Sea. Following Crew Dragon’s link...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Watch SpaceX Crew-3 Arrival Live on NASA TV

NASA Television and the agency’s website are providing live continuous coverage of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission carrying NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer on their way to the International Space Station. The Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, began the final phase of its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NASA

Webb’s NIRSpec Instrument Is Ready for its Ride to Space

As progress continues in Kourou, we check in with another one of Webb’s instruments, the Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec), and its scientific lead, Pierre Ferruit:. “It was more than 20 years ago that the European Space Agency (ESA) teamed up with NASA and the Canadian Space Agency to build the amazing James Webb Space Telescope! The NIRSpec instrument is one of the four elements contributed by ESA to the Webb mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Watch highlights of SpaceX Crew-3’s arrival at the space station

SpaceX’s Crew-3 astronauts have arrived safely at the International Space Station (ISS) following a 10-hour rocket and spacecraft ride from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft carrying NASA’s Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, plus Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA), docked...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

How to track Crew-3’s flight up to the International Space Station

Shortly ago, SpaceX’s fifth crewed mission set off on its 20-hour journey to the International Space Station (ISS). Here’s how you can track the mission live online. Things in orbit move fast, very fast. The average speed of the ISS is roughly 17,500 miles per hour (that’s about five miles per second!). Because of this, anything heading up to the space station doesn’t do go straight up. A trip to the space station takes many orbits. This means the spacecraft moves in a lower orbit to complete each orbit faster than the ISS. This allows the spacecraft to catch up to the station and at the right moment it will speed up, raising its orbit, to match the ISS’s orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox35orlando.com

NASA SpaceX Crew-3 launch weather 70% favorable for liftoff

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft are scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A tonight at 9:03 p.m. NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer will be headed to the International Space Station for the third crew rotation mission under the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.
LAKE MARY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy