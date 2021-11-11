ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stu Cowan: Carey Price shouldn't have to be Mr. Cool all the time

By Stu Cowan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadiens fans and the Montreal media have watched Carey Price grow up both on and off the ice since he was selected with the No. 5 overall pick at the 2005 NHL Draft. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. But none of...

Stu Cowan: Courageous 12-year-old lends voice to children's hospitals

When you meet Zander Zatylny and start talking with him, it’s hard to believe he’s only 12. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It’s also hard to believe he has already had three open-heart surgeries. Zander looked like a million bucks Saturday night with his...
Stu Cowan: It's time for some transparency with the Canadiens

What does a team owner/president do when only a month into the NHL season his club is already out of the playoff race?. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. That’s a question Geoff Molson must be asking himself as the Canadiens take a...
Stu Cowan: Former Canadien Chris Nilan applauds Carey Price's courage

Chris Nilan knows what it’s like to call the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program asking for help. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The former Canadiens player had to do it twice. “The first time, obviously, I didn’t get it because I ended up having to...
Stu Cowan: Looking at positives as Canadiens focus on the future

Good teams find ways to win hockey games and bad teams find ways to lose them. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. That’s the best way to describe the Canadiens, who have a 4-11-2 record heading into Tuesday’s game against the Rangers in New York (7 p.m., TSN2, RDS, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). The Canadiens have the second-worst winning percentage in the NHL (.294) ahead of only the Arizona Coyotes, who are 1-13-1 (.100).
WGR550

The Sabres are still waiting on their injured players.

On Olofsson, “He’s a shooter and this affects his shooting and he can do everything else, but when it comes to pulling the trigger it’s effecting him. It’s just a little, little thing that just won’t stop nagging him.”
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Bruins, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, no immediate changes are coming to the Vancouver Canucks, even if the team needs a boost to get on track. In Colorado, rumors of defenseman Samuel Girard being shopped are not accurate. Why did the Toronto Maple Leafs trade for Kyle Clifford when they could have claimed him from the waiver wire and are the New York Rangers going to bring in help now down both Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov? Finally, is there really any chance Tuukka Rask could be a target for the Edmonton Oilers?
chatsports.com

Carey Price will return to the Canadiens on Monday

Sportsnet’s Eric Engels reports that Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will return to the team on Monday. Price has been away from the team since October 7th, following his voluntary entry into the NHL and NHLPA’s players assistance program. No reason has been provided as to why Price entered the program.
NBC Sports

WATCH: Chara drops gloves with Pat Maroon to renew epic rivalry

Death, taxes and Zdeno Chara fighting Pat Maroon. Chara's New York Islanders faced Maroon's Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and it took all of four seconds for the two very large hockey players to drop the gloves. Here's video of the fight, which the 44-year-old Chara won by getting...
NHL

Statement from Carey Price

MONTREAL - Canadiens goaltender Carey Price released the following statement after returning to the team following his participation in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program:. "Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn't have the tools to cope with that struggle.
Yardbarker

Carey Price: Take Your Time Coming Back

The Montreal Canadiens are an undeniable mess of their own doing right now. There is so much blame to go around that it would take a week or more to explain. However, if one is Carey Price, when does he decide to return to the ice?. Montreal, their fans and...
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Targeting David Perron; Gallant identifies serious flaw; and more

The New York Rangers walked out of Madison Square Garden with another feather in their cap. This time by beating the undefeated Panthers in regulation. Of course, anyone who watched the game left it with a level of concern. A 4-0 third period lead was almost not enough to get it done, at least not comfortably.
CBS Boston

Report: Fenway Sports Group Close To Purchasing Pittsburgh Penguins

BOSTON (CBS) — Can the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox also own a rival of the Boston Bruins? We may soon find out. The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo reported on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group — the group that owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing — “is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team.” “A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart,” Lombardo reported. The Penguins are currently owned by Ronald Burke and Mario Lemieux, who played for the team from 1984-2006, winning two Stanley Cups and three Hart Trophies while making nine All-Star teams during his Hall of Fame career. That duo bought the team in 1999, after the team filed for bankruptcy. The team has won three Stanley Cups since then. FSG announced a major financial investment from RedBird Capital Partners back in March. FSG has made it clear that it intended to add to its sports portfolio after that $750 million investment. FSG was founded by John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001. The group acquired the Red Sox in February 2002.
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 11/15/21: Seth Jones previews the upcoming road trip

Blackhawks Live is back after a winning week of hockey! Joe Brand and Chris Boden are back on the air and are joined by Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones. Seth talks about joining the Hawks, the team turning around their play as of late, and more! Plus the guys giveaway a Boikey’s prize pack and ask […]
kingstonthisweek.com

GAME NIGHT: Predators at Maple Leafs

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Leafs and Predators finally get their match in Toronto, some 20 months after their game at Scotiabank Arena on March 12, 2020, was one of the first casualties of the pandemic. No matter, the Leafs know the opponent, which is 5-2-1 on the road. “A team that plays with a lot of structure,” veteran Leafs centre Jason Spezza said. “Their top guys are going pretty well right now. They are a competitive team that doesn’t give you a whole lot.”
NHL

