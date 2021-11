In a letter to the “Palisades Community,” late Wednesday district Superintendent Dr. Bridget O’Connell wrote the following:. “This afternoon I received a message from the PA Secretary of Education in response to the Commonwealth Court’s ruling this morning. In short, the case regarding Acting Secretary Beam’s masking order is on appeal which triggered a stay. This means the order is still in effect and masks are expected to be worn inside school buildings and busses.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO