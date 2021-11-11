CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Separation Confirmed, Crew Dragon Now Flying Solo

By Danielle Sempsrott
NASA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance by the Crew-3 astronauts, has successfully separated from the Falcon 9...

blogs.nasa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NASA

Crew Operations Aboard Space Station Return to Normal

NASA and U.S. Space Command continue to monitor the debris cloud created by a recent Russian anti-satellite test. The International Space Station and crew members are safe and have resumed normal operations. The largest risk from the debris was in the first 24 hours and telemetry from the space station indicates no issues during that time. About 1:20 a.m. EST today, radial hatches extending from the space station’s center, including Kibo, Columbus, the Permanent Multipurpose Module, Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, and Quest Joint Airlock, were reopened.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

New Electric Propulsion Engine For Spacecraft Test-Fired in Orbit For First Time

For the satellites spinning around Earth, using electricity to ionize and push particles of xenon gets them to go where they need to go. While xenon atoms ionize easily and are heavy enough to build thrust, the gas is rare and expensive, not to mention difficult to store. Thanks to new research, we could soon have an alternative. Enter iodine.  Full in-orbit operation of a satellite powered by iodine gas has now been carried out by space tech company ThrustMe, and the technology promises to lead to satellite propulsion systems that are more efficient and affordable than ever before. The iodine electric propulsion system...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Kayla Barron
Person
Raja Chari
wccftech.com

Astronaut Praises SpaceX Crew Dragon’s Smooth Return Ride Experience

Astronauts part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) Crew-2 mission that safely returned from the International Space Station (ISS) this month described their experiences on the latter's Crew Dragon vehicle during atmospheric reentry and landing. The Crew-2, an international team of astronauts from North America, Europe and Asia, took to the skies more than six months back. Their return tested the limits of SpaceX's Dragon 2 spacecraft, which is the only American spacecraft capable of sending astronauts into low Earth orbit (LEO).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Twin Rover Twins

The engineering models of both the Curiosity Mars rover (foreground) and the Perseverance Mars rover share space in the recently expanded garage at the Mars Yard. Curiosity's Earthy double is called MAGGIE, short for Mars Automated Giant Gizmo for Integrated Engineering; Perseverance's double goes by OPTIMISM (Operational Perseverance Twin for Integration of Mechanisms and Instruments Sent to Mars).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Space Agency#Crew Dragon
NASA

OPTIMISM Ready for Testing

Short for Operational Perseverance Twin for Integration of Mechanisms and Instruments Sent to Mars, OPTIMISM faces a doorway of the Mars Yard garage at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on Oct. 29, 2021. Referred to generically as a vehicle system test bed, OPTIMISM was recently updated with additional mobility software and the bulk of the complex sample caching system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airlive.net

BREAKING ISS astronauts forced to board Crew Dragon and Soyuz to prepare for a possible evacuation

The United States said Monday it was investigating a “debris-generating event in outer space” after astronauts on the International Space Station were forced to prepare for a possible evacuation. It came amid unconfirmed reports that Russia had carried out an anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) test — rare show-of-force demonstrations criticized by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Universe Today

“Irresponsible” Russian Anti-Satellite Test Creates Orbital Debris Field, Endangering the Space Station and Crew

Early Monday, November 15, 2021, the International Space Station Flight Control team in Houston told the crew that due to a to satellite breakup, a debris field was created near the station’s orbital path. The astronauts and cosmonauts were told to “shelter in place” on board the Soyuz and SpaceX capsules attached to the ISS.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

NASA boss slams Russia for ‘reckless’ weapons test that forced astronauts to shelter

The boss of US space agency NASA has slammed Russia for the “reckless and dangerous” anti-missile test that forced astronauts onboard the international Space Station to seek shelter.NASA Administrator Bill Nelson condemned the surprise weapons test that left a dangerous cloud of space debris in its wake.“Earlier today, due to the debris generated by the destructive Russian Anti-Satellite (ASAT) test, ISS astronauts and cosmonauts undertook emergency procedures for safety,” said Mr Nelson, a former senator from Florida.“Like Secretary Blinken, I’m outraged by this irresponsible and destabilizing action. With its long and storied history in human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechSpot

The International Space Station had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a piece of space junk

In brief: The International Space Station (ISS) recently had a close call with a piece of space junk that could have proven catastrophic had no action been taken. The orbital debris in question, a piece of the defunct Fengyun-1C weather satellite, was left over from a Chinese anti-satellite missile test back in 2007. The missile hit the satellite at a speed of around 18,000 mph, resulting in the creation of thousands of pieces of orbital debris.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Must See NASA Images of the Week: SpaceX Launch, The Force Awakens, Dark Star-Hatching frEGGs

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer onboard, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission is the third crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Chari, Marshburn, Barron, Maurer launched at 9:03 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center to begin a six month mission onboard the orbital outpost.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Kessler Syndrome and the space debris problem

The Kessler Syndrome is a phenomenon in which the amount of junk in orbit around Earth reaches a point where it just creates more and more space debris, causing big problems for satellites, astronauts and mission planners. Consider this scenario: The destruction of a dead spy satellite spawns a swarm...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy