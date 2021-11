Oilers seeking revenge after last year’s playoff sweep by Jets. One of the hottest teams in the NHL likely doesn’t need any added motivation, but the Oilers have a score to settle. The Jets swept the Oilers out of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, leading to a lot of questions in Northern Alberta. Some of those have been answered now, and both teams boast much-improved lineups to a year ago. Call it a litmus test for both clubs.

