CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Bye bye, BBB?

Ahead of President Joe Biden signing an infrastructure bill into law on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris said, "Now, this bill, as significant as it is, as historic as it is, is part one of two." This is wishful thinking. Progressives have gotten played on supporting the bill, known as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Ap News
Reuters

SCOTUS suddenly very interested in California's Private Attorney General Act

(Reuters) - It may be time for lawyers who represent employees in Private Attorney General Act cases in California to start worrying about the U.S. Supreme Court. In PAGA cases, employees stand in the shoes of the state in representative actions to police employment law violations, with 75% of any recovery going to California and 25% to workers. Plaintiffs file thousands of PAGA suits annually.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Fox News

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) Blasts White House For Dishonest Math On ‘Build Back Better’ Plan, Says Manchin & Sinema Won’t Go Along With It

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss why he supported the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and why he thinks Senators Manchin & Sinema won’t go along with supporting Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Senator Romney slammed the White House for putting out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

White House to publicize requests to break "buy American" rule

The White House is making public all agency-waiver requests to the administration's "Buy American" rule, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The federal government is the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, spending nearly $600 billion annually on procurement. The new process allows the public to scrutinize the president's commitment to foster sales of U.S.-made products.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US, China agree to ease restrictions on journalist visas

The United States and China have agreed to ease restrictions on journalist visas shortly after a long-awaited virtual summit between its two leaders, with Beijing on Wednesday calling the move a "hard-won" achievement. Washington regularly denounces the deterioration in China's treatment of US media members, and has taken measures against Chinese media on US soil that have been accused of being Beijing's propaganda organs. In 2020, Beijing expelled Americans working for several major newspapers such as the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal as tensions soared between the two countries. But in the wake of a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, officials from both countries said they had agreed to allow new journalist visas to be issued.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy