AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

Cleta Mitchell was appointed to the board of advisors on August 21, records show. Mitchell was on the phone call with Donald Trump when he tried to overturn the 2020 election. Mitchell resigned from her law firm after the Washington Post published audio of the phone call. On January 2,...
A federal agency that was run by a college friend of Jared Kushner and assigned $100 million to spend on fixing the Covid supply chain crunch has so far failed to invest a single dime, according to a new government watchdog report. In 2020, the Trump administration directed the International...
Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. The FBI has raided the home of a Republican election official in Colorado accused of facilitating the leak of sensitive election data to QAnon influencer Ron Watkins. The raid on...
Ahead of President Joe Biden signing an infrastructure bill into law on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris said, "Now, this bill, as significant as it is, as historic as it is, is part one of two." This is wishful thinking. Progressives have gotten played on supporting the bill, known as...
(Reuters) - It may be time for lawyers who represent employees in Private Attorney General Act cases in California to start worrying about the U.S. Supreme Court. In PAGA cases, employees stand in the shoes of the state in representative actions to police employment law violations, with 75% of any recovery going to California and 25% to workers. Plaintiffs file thousands of PAGA suits annually.
FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — In light of new reporting that former national security adviser MICHAEL FLYNN pushed the Pentagon to seize ballots during the 2020 presidential election, a House Armed Services Committee member is calling on the retired general to lose his military pension. In a new letter to...
Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss why he supported the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and why he thinks Senators Manchin & Sinema won’t go along with supporting Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Senator Romney slammed the White House for putting out...
The White House is making public all agency-waiver requests to the administration's "Buy American" rule, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The federal government is the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, spending nearly $600 billion annually on procurement. The new process allows the public to scrutinize the president's commitment to foster sales of U.S.-made products.
There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU.
Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
In early November, US Navy ships, including the Sixth Fleet's flagships, returned to the Black Sea. The visit is a sign of the US's increasing focus on the region, where NATO forces are spending more time. The increased military activity reflects the sea's strategic value amid tensions between NATO and...
The United States and China have agreed to ease restrictions on journalist visas shortly after a long-awaited virtual summit between its two leaders, with Beijing on Wednesday calling the move a "hard-won" achievement.
Washington regularly denounces the deterioration in China's treatment of US media members, and has taken measures against Chinese media on US soil that have been accused of being Beijing's propaganda organs.
In 2020, Beijing expelled Americans working for several major newspapers such as the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal as tensions soared between the two countries.
But in the wake of a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, officials from both countries said they had agreed to allow new journalist visas to be issued.
