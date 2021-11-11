CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ysleta ISD administrator named to state CTE leadership group

Cover picture for the articleFernando Marquez, Director of Career Programs, has been selected to represent Region 19 on a statewide leadership committee for Career and Technical Education (CTE) that provides supports and resources to improve the quality of CTE instruction throughout Texas. Marquez, who has been in the education field for 20 years,...

#Cte#Educational Leadership#Ysleta Isd#Career Programs#Tea Cte#Ctat#Esc Cte Specialist#Business Administration#Utep#Organizational Management#The University Of Phoenix
