Ysleta ISD administrator named to state CTE leadership group

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas ISD is implementing a retention incentive that could amount to as much as $3,500 for the year, for all eligible staff for the 2022-2023 school year as it continues to recover from the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. In a news release, the district said “the safety, well-being and retention of the district’s highly qualified staff is a priority.” “In a competitive market, this retention incentive will not only help us keep the outstanding staff who have been working tirelessly for our students this year but will also give us an advantage in recruiting staff to fill existing...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO