UGA’s Adam Anderson turns himself in to police after being charged with rape

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia football player has turned himself in after being charged with rape.

A woman told officers that the alleged rape happened the morning of Friday, Oct. 29, at the home of linebacker Adam Anderson.

According to the police report, a woman said she went to his home in Athens to have some drinks. She told police she fell asleep and then later woke up to the 22-year-old assaulting her.

She said the incident was non-consensual and made a report with the police department later that day.

Anderson’s attorney Steve Sadow sent Channel 2 Action News a statement Wednesday night, saying:

“Adam voluntarily surrendered to the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening, November 10. Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands.”

Anderson played in Georgia’s 34-7 victory over Florida on Oct. 30, the day after the rape allegation was made. The team traveled to Jacksonville on the evening of Oct. 29.

Anderson is one of the stars on Georgia’s top-ranked defense and is projected as the late first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Anderson recently made a deal with Sullivan Auto in Marietta where he was able to get a free Jeep Grand Cherokee, as part of the change in NCAA rules for athletes making money off their names, images and likeness.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, previously released a statement after the allegation was made against the linebacker, saying:

“We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

