Ducks GM Murray resigns, plans to enter treatment program

Just when the Anaheim Ducks are finding their groove, as evidenced by their current five-game undefeated streak, the team finds itself engulfed in an off-the-ice controversy involving Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray. Murray resigned Wednesday, a day after he was put on administrative leave amid an investigation that’s apparently focused on a professional conduct issue.
ANAHEIM, Calif. - One day after being placed on administrative leave due to a "professional conduct" investigation, Anaheim Ducks Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray resigned his position Wednesday, saying he will enroll in an alcohol-treatment program. "I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior," Murray said...
