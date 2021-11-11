CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducks GM Murray resigns, plans to enter treatment program

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks place GM Bob Murray on administrative leave

The Anaheim Ducks have placed general manager Bob Murray on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation related to professional conduct. The team has released this statement:. We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray. After internal review, we enlisted Shephard Mullin to perform an independent...
NHL
markerzone.com

ANAHEIM DUCKS PLACE GM BOB MURRAY ON LEAVE PENDING RESULTS OF INVESTIGATION

Another bombshell out of the world of hockey Tuesday after the Anaheim Ducks announced GM and Executive Vice-President Bob Murray has been placed on administrative leave with an investigation taking place related to professional conduct. "We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray. After an...
NHL
NBC Sports

Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave, accused of improper conduct

The Anaheim Ducks announced that GM Bob Murray has been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation following “accusations of improper professional conduct.”. In the interim, assistant GM Jeff Solomon will serve as Ducks GM. The team’s statement notes that Shephard Mullin will undergo the investigation regarding Bob Murray’s...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#Gm#Alcohol Abuse#Ap
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Bob Murray Officially Out As Ducks GM After Investion.

Another bombshell change following an investigation. Bob Murray has officially stepped down from his positions, including general manager, after an investigation. The NHL announced it received numerous tips given to it’s hotline regarding Murray. A toxic work environment, including bullying and blackmailing. Murray is headed to counselling to try help...
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

As Ducks prepare for Kraken, Anaheim GM Bob Murray resigns amid workplace-conduct investigation

Nov. 11—The Kraken's latest opponent comes to town Thursday reeling from the NHL's latest scandal: The resignation Wednesday of longtime Anaheim Ducks vice president and general manager Bob Murray following allegations of workplace misconduct, reportedly involving verbal abuse of staffers. Murray, 66, had been placed on administrative leave Tuesday following...
NHL
ClutchPoints

The distressing behavior of Ducks GM Bob Murray that led to NHL investigation

Just when the Anaheim Ducks are finding their groove, as evidenced by their current five-game undefeated streak, the team finds itself engulfed in an off-the-ice controversy involving Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray. Murray resigned Wednesday, a day after he was put on administrative leave amid an investigation that’s apparently focused on a professional conduct issue.
NHL
theScore

Murray resigning as Ducks GM, will enter alcohol abuse program

Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned from his position and will enter an alcohol abuse program, the team announced Wednesday. The Ducks placed Murray on leave Tuesday amid an investigation into his professional conduct. Jeff Solomon will serve as Anaheim's interim GM. "First and foremost, we apologize on behalf...
NHL
foxla.com

Anaheim Ducks GM resigns, plans to enroll in alcohol treatment program

ANAHEIM, Calif. - One day after being placed on administrative leave due to a "professional conduct" investigation, Anaheim Ducks Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray resigned his position Wednesday, saying he will enroll in an alcohol-treatment program. "I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior," Murray said...
NHL

