CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Reports 447 New Cases of COVID-19, No Additional Deaths

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esC5Z_0ct5ozlH00
A woman is vaccinated against COVID-19. Courtesy County News Center

San Diego County reported 447 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional virus-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest figures increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus total to 376,114 cases since the pandemic began, with the death toll remaining at 4,272.

A total of 15,965 new tests were reported to the county on Wednesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.1%, according to the county health department.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now 2.57 million — or 81.7% of residents 12 and older. More than 2.32 million, or 73.8% of that cohort, are fully vaccinated.

A list of vaccination locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Chula Vista Begins Informational Phone Line for Seniors, Caregivers

Chula Vista and 211 San Diego introduced a phone line Wednesday offering seniors and caregivers weekly updates on events and available resources in the city. The CV Senior Connect phone line, 619-409-1932, was funded by The San Diego Foundation’s Age Friendly Communities Program. It provides automated messages about local events, programming and information on resources for seniors.
CHULA VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Coronavirus
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Times of San Diego

Poll Finds Most Californians Believe Economic Inequality Is Getting Worse

Seven in 10 Californians say the gap between rich and poor is getting larger, according to a new statewide survey released this week. The survey, conducted last month by the nonpartisan think tank, Public Policy Institute of California, polled 2,292 adult Californians about their opinions on the state’s economic outlook, financial security, job security, among other topics.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Facebook Neighborhoods Continues Rollout with Feature Now Available in Parts of North County

Facebook has expanded Neighborhoods, a space within the social networking app that allows users to connect with neighbors, to two North County communities, officials said. Carlsbad and Oceanside now can join Facebook Neighborhoods. The cities are two of 130 in the U.S. where the rapidly expanding tool is available after being test piloted in more than 20 cities, including San Diego.
INTERNET
Times of San Diego

California Bucks CDC, Calls on Providers to Comply with All Adults Seeking COVID Boosters

California and Colorado officials this week have directed healthcare providers to make COVID-19 vaccine boosters available to all adults. That overrides more restrictive guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a development one Georgetown University observer called “kind of remarkable.”. Dr. Jesse Goodman, an infectious disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy