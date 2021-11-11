San Diego County Reports 447 New Cases of COVID-19, No Additional Deaths

A woman is vaccinated against COVID-19. Courtesy County News Center

San Diego County reported 447 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional virus-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest figures increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus total to 376,114 cases since the pandemic began, with the death toll remaining at 4,272.

A total of 15,965 new tests were reported to the county on Wednesday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.1%, according to the county health department.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now 2.57 million — or 81.7% of residents 12 and older. More than 2.32 million, or 73.8% of that cohort, are fully vaccinated.

A list of vaccination locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.