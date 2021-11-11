Bring on the brass

Cover album by a Canadian group that features songs by some of the biggest names across the years in Canadian music. The songs selected are from a wide variety of eras and musical genres. You get songs by Daniel Cesar, Bruce Cockburn, Leonard Cohen, Shawn Mendes, and Joni Mitchell. A cool and unexpected blend. Not an album of straight up covers, though you will be able to recognize the songs from their first notes, as it is done in Canadian Brass style. The brass quintet has been able, throughout their time together, to navigate several musical styles and sounds yet have a flair that is completely their own. Keep your ears open for guest appearances by Bruce Cockburn on guitar and vocals, beat production of Attacca member Nathan Schram who has won a Grammy Award and Juno Award-winning trumpeter Ingrid Jensen. The album shows that though the quintet has been around for quite a while (since 1970), the Toronto-based band is not showing any signs of slowing down. Also, it will solidify their reputation as one of the most popular brass ensembles in the world.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO