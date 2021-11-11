CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Bring on the brass

By Ashlie Chandler
kscequinox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic faculty performance series continues- with brass. On Sunday, November 7, three faculty members performed in the music faculty performance for the brass instruments. Some KSC alumni and students were featured in the concert as well. The performers played a total of nine songs, the last one being the...

kscequinox.com

Comments / 0

Related
University of Arkansas

Stiletto Brass Quintet to Perform in Concert

This Friday, Nov. 19, the Department of Music will welcome the Stiletto Brass Quintet for a masterclass at 4 p.m. and concert at 6 p.m., both in Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall. Now in their 10th season, Stiletto Brass Quintet has gained exposure as a leading chamber ensemble with performances...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Students To Join Dallas Brass At Concert Nov. 12

The Warsaw Performing Arts Center invites the community to the Dallas Brass concert featuring both the Warsaw Community Schools High School and Middle School Band students. The concert will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and is titled “American Musical Journey,” which includes a celebration of the nation’s heritage through song.
WARSAW, IN
Times Reporter

Dallas Brass to perform with Dover students

Ensemble Dallas Brass will perform with Dover High School students at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Malone’s Johnson Center at Malone University, 2600 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. The honor band members from DHS will include Emma Cameron on clarinet, James Cooper on euphonium, Josh Haverfield and Elena Carrick on trumpet, Grace Wenzel and Julia Swope on trombone, Jacob Murphy on tuba and Danny Pilcher on percussion.
DOVER, OH
funcheap.com

“Brass Over Bridges” Returns (Oakland)

Dang! This event has already taken place. Hosted by First Presbyterian Church of Oakland, this 80-minute program will include a wide variety of genres including Renaissance, modern classical, Indian-Classical, jazz and original music by our own trumpeter, Ari Micich. Composers include Jennifer Higdon, Giovanni Gabrieli, Samuel Scheidt, Charles Mingus, Joan...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
kscequinox.com

Skvorak’s floral-focused recital

Every journey has its end. Keene State senior Hattie Skvorak is quickly approaching graduation. On Saturday, November 13, Skvorak performed her senior recital in the Alumni Recital Hall. Senior recitals are a rite of passage for all music majors at Keene State College. This senior recital showcased Skvorak’s voice talent.
KEENE, NH
kscequinox.com

Increasing attendance at the Redfern

The arts are back on the Keene State College campus. Audiences, though, are not. At least not in the way they were before the pandemic. Last week, an event at the Thorne Art Gallery was cancelled due to no one attending. In contrast, “Welcome to the White Room” ran in front of an entirely sold out crowd at every performance just over a month ago.
KEENE, NH
Alt 101.5

Popular Musician Quietly Moves to Montana, Sets Missoula Concert Date

We're moving closer and closer into the new year, which means we're starting to get a sense of the upcoming concert season in Missoula - and the first few months of 2022 are already looking pretty stacked. We've got Dierks Bentley at the Adams Center, plus Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Steve-O, Killswitch Engage, Steve Vai, Beach House, and more all making their way to the Wilma. And now, you can add another exciting one to the list - and this one actually has a pretty cool Montana connection.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Brass#Arts#Juilliard School#Ksc#Hartt Orchestra#Wind Ensemble#Hartford Opera Theatre
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Brass Against singer apologises for urinating on fans face

The Welcome to Rockville Festival held at Daytona National Speedway (in Florida, no less) was a night to remember. Especially for the ‘lucky’ man who had his face urinated on by Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista. For context, in a now viral video Urista can be seen telling the...
MUSIC
myheraldreview.com

Low brass players invited to annual TubaChristmas

TubaChristmas in Tombstone returns for its ninth year on Saturday, Dec. 11. The free concert begins at 1 p.m. at the Tombstone City Park at the corner of Third and Allen streets. The performance features low brass players of all ages from across Cochise County and the state of Arizona....
TOMBSTONE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Thailand
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Winds concert debuts new Chamber Brass ensemble

BREVARD COUNTY — This weekend marks a special anniversary for Central Florida Chamber Winds, which will celebrate 20 years performing for the community. The premier Winds musicians has a great concert lined up for audiences, and will debut its newest wind ensemble, Central Florida Chamber Brass. The free concert is...
MELBOURNE, FL
coloradomusic.org

Rocky Mountain Brass’ Veterans Day Concert – Hug a Veteran – Friday, Nov. 12th

Photo: Some of the RM Brassworks Guys! | This coming Veterans Day, the Rocky Mountain Brassworks invites you to attend a special concert dedicated to the men and women of service. Our patriotic music and imagery will inspire, entertain and leave you with beautiful, touching moments to reflect on. Members of the Lakewood Police will join us to present the colors of our nation. We invite all veterans, their families, and friends to join us as we perform our concert “Hug A Veteran” in honor of all who have served.
FESTIVAL
Minot Daily News

Brass Band of Minot salute to the Salvation Army on Nov. 14

The Brass Band of Minot is celebrating brass band history with a Salute to the Salvation Army concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Minot State University’s Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, according to information provided by Julie Reiten of the Brass Band of Minot. The concert will start with a...
MINOT, ND
gtgazette.com

Brass Roots to perform holiday favorites

A special Music On The Divide holiday concert will be offered at the bedecked IOOF Hall in Georgetown Dec. 5 from 3-5 p.m. Brass Roots Trio will bring a program of Christmas music to ignite the spirit and warm the soul. Brass Roots Trio has won acclaim for its adventurous...
GEORGETOWN, CA
CBS New York

Diverse Religious Imagery A Central Theme Of Teaching At Salve Regina Catholic Academy In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — November is Black Catholic History Month, and to celebrate a Catholic elementary and middle school in East Brooklyn is teaching students about representation through diverse religious images. Students at Salve Regina Catholic Academy are learning they were all made in God’s image through Catholic art work and symbols, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday. “My favorite part about this is the way they depict Jesus. His skin is darker and his hair is in locks,” eighth grader Brennan Elder said of a painting of Jesus. “The diversity that is reflected on these walls is important because it makes other people...
BROOKLYN, NY
orcasound.com

Canadian Brass – Canadiana

Cover album by a Canadian group that features songs by some of the biggest names across the years in Canadian music. The songs selected are from a wide variety of eras and musical genres. You get songs by Daniel Cesar, Bruce Cockburn, Leonard Cohen, Shawn Mendes, and Joni Mitchell. A cool and unexpected blend. Not an album of straight up covers, though you will be able to recognize the songs from their first notes, as it is done in Canadian Brass style. The brass quintet has been able, throughout their time together, to navigate several musical styles and sounds yet have a flair that is completely their own. Keep your ears open for guest appearances by Bruce Cockburn on guitar and vocals, beat production of Attacca member Nathan Schram who has won a Grammy Award and Juno Award-winning trumpeter Ingrid Jensen. The album shows that though the quintet has been around for quite a while (since 1970), the Toronto-based band is not showing any signs of slowing down. Also, it will solidify their reputation as one of the most popular brass ensembles in the world.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy