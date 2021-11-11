Leon Edwards breaks silence on Jorge Masvidal pulling out of UFC 269

Colby Covington, in his second attempt to wrest undisputed UFC gold from Kamaru Usman on Saturday night, lost a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 268. Immediately following the loss, Covington was respectful towards Usman in the cage, shaking his hand and, it appeared, squashing the beef between the two. However, the geniality was short-lived and by the time Covington made it to the post-fight press conference, he was already arguing for another shot at the champion. But given that he now has two losses to Usman, Covington is going to need to earn his way back up the ladder and the former interim welterweight champion knows just where to start: his old buddy Jorge Masvidal.

