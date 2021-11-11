CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Edwards breaks silence on Jorge Masvidal pulling out of UFC 269

By Lucas Grandsire
 7 days ago
UFC 269 lost a big fight when Jorge Masvidal pulled out of the event due to an injury. This now leaves Leon Edwards without an opponent and potentially won’t fight at the event. The two had plenty of bad blood in the lead-up to the fight as they had...

bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington tells Jorge Masvidal to pull out of his fight with Leon Edwards: “Let’s run in the first quarter of the first part of the year”

Colby Covington told Jorge Masvidal to pull out of his fight with Leon Edwards: “Let’s run in the first quarter of the first part of (2022).”. Covington fought his archrival, Kamaru Usman, in the main event of UFC 268 and came away on the losing end of a unanimous decision at the end of the 25 minutes. Although Covington had his moments in the fight, he wasn’t able to do enough damage to the champ, and he didn’t utilize enough effective wrestling to win the decision. While it was a close fight and Covington proved that he’s an elite welterweight by taking Usman to the brink of defeat, once again it was the champ who pulled off the victory over Covington.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Man Up” Nate Diaz schools UFC Welterweight on Twitter for shocking pull out of UFC 269 bout a month before

UFC megastar Nate Diaz has been as tough as it comes inside the octagon, however, he makes a case for himself even before the fight happens. Diaz tweeted and deleted a tweet referring to how he has been fighting in 3 out of his last 4 fights as injured and yet showed up in the octagon, however, Diaz had someone in mind while tweeting it out.
UFC
prommanow.com

Masvidal drops out of Edwards fight so will we finally see Covington face off?

Perennial welterweight top contender and pretend villain Colby Covington dislikes Jorge Masvidal. The pair were once friends and teammates and, given the history they have, a fight between the two sells itself. For various reasons the fight has yet to materialize but with Masvidal’s withdrawal from his UFC 269 bout with Leon Edwards will we finally get a Covington vs Masvidal dream fight?
UFC
mmanews.com

Colby Covington “Predicted” Jorge Masvidal Would Pull Out Of UFC 269

Colby Covington believes he predicted that Jorge Masvidal would pull out of his upcoming fight. Hours after news broke that Masvidal would be forced from UFC 269, Covington took to social media. “Chaos” sarcastically asked “who could’ve predicted that” and trolled Masvidal with a clip from his post-fight press conference last week.
UFC
The Independent

Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal cancelled as Khamzat Chimaev offers to step in

Jorge Masvidal is out of his scheduled bout with Leon Edwards at UFC 269 on 11 December, with the American having suffered an undisclosed injury.UFC’s Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, revealed the news to ESPN on Wednesday night, adding that no decision has yet been made on whether a replacement opponent will be found for Edwards.The planned welterweight clash between Jamaican-born Briton Edwards (19-3, 1 no contest) and American Masvidal (35-15) has been long awaited since the pair were involved in a backstage altercation at UFC London in March 2019.While many fans expected a fight between the rivals to...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Me and my old roommate ‘Street Judas’ Jorge Masvidal,” Colby Covington calls out for the biggest star of the welterweight division

The title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the welterweight title just went down at the main event of UFC 268. This fight went exactly as advertised, and after a grueling five-rounded battle, the champion Kamaru Usman secured the unanimous decision victory. Now that Covington is 0-2 against...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Colby Covington calls for bout with former teammate Jorge Masvidal next, Masvidal responds

Colby Covington, in his second attempt to wrest undisputed UFC gold from Kamaru Usman on Saturday night, lost a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 268. Immediately following the loss, Covington was respectful towards Usman in the cage, shaking his hand and, it appeared, squashing the beef between the two. However, the geniality was short-lived and by the time Covington made it to the post-fight press conference, he was already arguing for another shot at the champion. But given that he now has two losses to Usman, Covington is going to need to earn his way back up the ladder and the former interim welterweight champion knows just where to start: his old buddy Jorge Masvidal.
UFC
chatsports.com

Conor McGregor Slams Jorge Masvidal for Withdrawing from UFC 269: 'F--k Your Injury'

Conor McGregor criticized Jorge Masvidal on Twitter for dropping out of his welterweight fight with Leon Edwards due to an injury. "It’s also Jorge masvadal (sic) birthday but he a b---h for bottling the fight against Leon. F--k your 'injury' You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. H-e in a housecoat. The f--k was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!"
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal questions Nick Diaz’s ability to hang in UFC: ‘I don’t want to see him get hurt’

Add Jorge Masvidal to the list of people unsure if they still want to see Nick Diaz competing in mixed martial arts (MMA). Diaz, 38, returned to action for the first time in more than six years at UFC 266 back in September, losing a tough fight against Robbie Lawler when he refused the referee’s command to stand back up one minute into the third round (watch the highlights here).
UFC
ClutchPoints

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal breaks down retirement plan

Jorge Masvidal has reached a point in his career where retirement is starting to become a concern. The UFC welterweight was on The MMA Hour where the subject naturally came up. Jorge Masvidal was talking about Nick Diaz went the subject came up. Many had offered their takes on the...
UFC
mmanews.com

Leon Edwards Can’t See Masvidal Fight Making Sense Ever Again

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards doesn’t believe a matchup with arch-rival Jorge Masvidal will ever make sense for him again. After years of bad blood and back-and-forth over social media and in interviews, Edwards and Masvidal were finally scheduled to clash before the end of 2021. The pair were set to feature on a stacked UFC 269 card, headland by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.
UFC
