Wagoner assistants have Hilldale memories

The opponent will bring back memories for two Wagoner assistants when they gaze across the football field at Hilldale this Friday in the first-round Class 4A playoff matchup.

Travis Bryant, then Ryan Keenom, plied trades as defensive coordinators at Hilldale before Wagoner’s Dale Condict plucked both away, Bryant in 2013 and Keenom in 2019.

“Hilldale was good to me,” Bryant said. “Don Hendrix was an awesome head coach to work for. Chad (Kirkhart) came and we had some good teams under him.

“When the Wagoner deal came up, I thought of it as a good opportunity for my family. I knew Dale and the kids who were coming and thought they were about to embark on something special.”

That they did, winning three consecutive titles from 2014-16.

After a move to Inola for three seasons, where he would become head basketball coach the third season with daughters in the program, he decided to return to Wagoner and this time as the offensive coordinator.

“When things didn’t work out in Inola, I knew I could settle in here," he said. "This has been home. Being an offensive coach has recharged my batteries. It’s different, but I’m enjoying it.”

Bryant influenced Condict to give up the diamond offense that had utilized so well the Wagoner run game, but was abandoned after a 3-0 loss to Bristow in favor of a full-time spread. Wagoner’s line was smaller than in years past, the Bulldogs had no starters returning from a 2020 state championship offense, and they had a running quarterback in Gabe Rodriguez.

Bryant’s exposure to the spread came under current Muskogee offensive coordinator Chris Risenhoover when the two were at Miami. Since shifting to it, Wagoner has averaged 43.8 points per game.

“The diamond was good for our defense because you could run the ball and eat up clock time,” Bryant said. “But I had grown to like the spread working with Chris. Whether it’s the spread or diamond, it’s still about blocking people and playing a numbers game. I felt the quarterback’s ability to run the ball we were going to need to improve in the passing game. And we still have room to improve.”

Bryant also sees coaching as coaching, no matter what side of the line of scrimmage is being coached. When Keenom was his secondary coach in one season out of college at Northeastern State, he saw such an example.

“He works hard to give the kids a chance, and I told Dale if the opportunity presented itself to bring him on board, do it,” Bryant said.

Keenom interviewed at Hilldale, Fort Gibson and Locust Grove before picking Hilldale and after just one season with Bryant, Keenom became defensive coordinator under Kirkhart.

“Travis had coached against me when I was in high school so I was familiar with him a little bit,” Keenom said. “But I also knew (Matt) Hennesy and had come to know his quarterback (Mason Fine) at Locust when I had my internship at Peggs when Mason played there, and I knew they were going to make a special run.”

David Blevins, who took over at Hilldale the year Keenom left for Wagoner, was a coach under Hennesy.

“I would consider him a friend in this business,” Keenom said. “He does a good job. There’s guys on the staff that I either coached with or coached. The seniors now were freshmen when I left and I coached some of the others in seventh and eighth grade.”

Now he’s back in an arrangement where his former coordinator is coordinating the other side of the ball.

“It’s been a positive thing, having another guy you can bounce ideas off of and get a different perspective when you’re looking at opponents,” Keenom said. “I’m a guy who believes if you can coach, it doesn’t matter what side of the ball you’re on. If you’re good at one side you have to know what the other side is doing too. And I think some of the things we’re doing now I don’t think we would have done as much of had he not come back, so he’s been good for us on that side.”

As he looks at Hilldale, he says it feels odd that even in the time either of the two have been gone, the two schools haven’t faced each other.

The last meeting was 2011, two years before Bryant left.

“In my seven years at Hilldale, being 25 miles apart, you’d think it would have happened once and especially as successful as both teams have been,” Keenom said. “As far as facing them a first time, anyone who knows me knows I want to win, period, no matter if it’s Yahtzee and I’m playing against my wife.”

He doesn’t see much separation between the two teams. He calls running back Eric Virgil one of the best players in 4A with great vision and balance.

“Their receivers are as good a group as we’ve seen, size, speed, ability to run after the catch,” he said. “The quarterback (Caynen David) has gone through some growing pains as any first-year starter, but he’s a tough kid, takes a hit and will come back and deliver a good ball. With him it comes down to pass protection and the time he has to scan the field. The more he has, the more he can make plays. He’s had a couple of throws he probably wishes he could have back, but he’s gotten better as the season goes along.”

Up front, Evan Keefe and Koby East drew his mention.

“Evan is one of the better guys we’ve seen. Good size, good feet and length. East plays with some nastiness,” Keenom said. “When I look back on one of the best lines we had when I was there with Bailey Puckett, Wyatt Gassaway and Kaleb Butler, that one was more gap-scheme oriented that they ran more counter than they do now in more of a zone-blocking scheme. It’s different. But I know that group when I was there and the group we had at Wagoner a year ago were the two best I’ve ever worked with.”

That group a year ago at Wagoner graduated all but two.

“We probably threw too much at them early so after Coweta we dialed it back and simplified things, and we’ve had guys grow up.”