Alpha Sigma Phi held a maskless formal on November 5. This event was hosted the same night Keene State sent out an email announcing an uptick of positive COVID-19 cases among campus community members with a total of 21 cases that week. According to photos posted on social media by multiple attendees, the indoor gathering consisted of more than 10 people. Photos show attendees posing without masks and others in the background also without masks.

KEENE, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO