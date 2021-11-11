CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

U.S. judge rejects latest Trump request to block release of documents to House riot probe

By Jan Wolfe
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdPCd_0ct5jTbW00
Bicycle racks and an unscalable fence surround the U.S. Capitol ahead of an expected rally Saturday in support of the Jan. 6 defendants in Washington, U.S. September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost another bid to halt congressional investigators from seeing White House records he wants to keep secret.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan declined to put on hold her ruling from Tuesday allowing a House of Representatives committee to obtain Trump White House records relating to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"This court will not effectively ignore its own reasoning," she wrote.

Trump's lawyers had asked Chutkan to pause enforcement of her ruling while he appeals it to a higher court. Trump made a similar request to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which has yet to act on his request.

The National Archives, a federal agency that holds Trump's White House records, is scheduled to give Congress hundreds of pages of documents on Friday.

Chutkan's decision allowed the House committee investigating the attack to access telephone records, visitor logs and other White House documents that Trump wants blocked.

The Republican former president had argued that the materials requested by the committee were covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege that protects the confidentiality of some White House communications.

But Chutkan, in her Tuesday ruling, rejected that argument, in a clear win for congressional oversight powers.

The committee has said it needs the requested materials to understand the role Trump may have played in fomenting the riot in which his supporters aimed to block lawmakers from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential win.

Four people died on Jan. 6, one shot dead by police and the other three of natural causes, and more than 100 police officers were injured in the attack. A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the next day and four other police officers who defended the Capitol later died by suicide.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Trump White House#The U S Capitol#The U S Court Of Appeals#The National Archives#Republican#Democrat#Capitol Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Why Congress won't get Trump's hidden Jan. 6 documents today

Today was going to be the day that the National Archives turned over Donald Trump's materials to the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The good news for the former president is that the documents will remain hidden a little longer. The bad news for the Republican is that this is a temporary reprieve — and he's still likely to lose the larger legal fight.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Trump makes new bid to block records from Capitol riot probe before Friday deadline

Former President Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court to temporarily halt the release of White House records to lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion. Those records are set to be released Friday evening. The House committee and the National Archives do not oppose that request, Trump's lawyer, Jesse...
POTUS
BBC

Capitol riot: Court temporarily blocks release of Trump files

A US appeals court has temporarily denied a bid by US Capitol riot investigators to access ex-President Donald Trump's White House records. The ruling comes two days after a court ordered the documents to be turned over to the congressional committee leading the inquiry. Lawmakers are trying to find out...
POTUS
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy