HOUSTON — With Thanksgiving just a week away, experts are closely watching what will happen next with COVID-19. So far, the virus appears to be following its 2020 playbook. "I don't think we're out of this, by any means," said infectious disease and Dr. Peter Hotez with Baylor College of Medicine. "Mother nature is telling us what's going to happen. She's not being coy. I think we should anticipate numbers going up after the holidays."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO