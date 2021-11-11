Colts vs. Jaguars: Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report

The Jacksonville Jaguars head north to the Circle City to take on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South duel on Sunday afternoon. The Jags (2-6) are coming off arguably the biggest upset and undeniably the ugliest game in the NFL this season with their 9-6 home win against the Bills last weekend. Watching clips of that game to prep for this article was like preparing for a root canal but without the comfort of knowing you'll eventually be sedated. But a win is a win, especially if you're the Jaguars, even though franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence (15-of-26, 118 yards) left a lot to be desired. Lawrence, head coach Urban Meyer, and the Jaguars get a chance for a big road divisional win this week in Indianapolis, which they will gladly take, ugly or otherwise.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO