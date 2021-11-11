CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Michael James LaBrake

By mycitizensnews
mycitizensnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAUGATUCK — Michael James LaBrake, 45, of Naugatuck and New...

www.mycitizensnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
Naugatuck, CT
Obituaries
The Associated Press

High-profile execution looms for Julius Jones in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Students at high schools across Oklahoma City walked out of their classes. Prayer vigils were held at the state Capitol, and barricades were erected outside the governor’s mansion. Even Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, weighed in on Oklahoma’s highest-profile execution in decades. Julius...
NFL
The Hill

Bannon to plead not guilty to contempt charges

Onetime White House strategist Stephen Bannon moved to plead not guilty Wednesday to criminal contempt of Congress charges after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, facing two counts:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary

Comments / 0

Community Policy