MiHoYo recently announced that there will be a Genshin Impact version 2.3 special program announcement soon. It was revealed that the special program will be going live on the game’s official Twitch channel on November 12, 2021 at 7AM UTC-5. During the livestream, it is expected that there will be new details about the upcoming story development, new events, new characters, and new weapons that will be introduced in the upcoming update, version 2.3.

