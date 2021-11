ROCK SPRNGS — Stagecoach Elementary School students and staff observed the Day of the Dead yesterday by learning about the holiday and honoring its traditions. The Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) is a holiday for honoring the dead which originated in Mexico, but is now celebrated in many countries and regions. Participants create ofrendas (offerings) using items such as food, flowers, photos, and sugar skulls. The Day of the Dead is traditionally observed in the United States on November 1 and 2.

14 DAYS AGO