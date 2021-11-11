Man found dead in Hickman County house fire

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead following a house fire in Hickman County Wednesday night.

The fire happened at a home in the 1000 block of Old Trace Road.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was an older man with a disability.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

