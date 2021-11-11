CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman County, TN

Man found dead in Hickman County house fire

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQHSm_0ct5exmZ00

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead following a house fire in Hickman County Wednesday night.

The fire happened at a home in the 1000 block of Old Trace Road.

According to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was an older man with a disability.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

