CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas and more headline Duke freshman Paolo Banchero's already star-studded...

By Kelly Cohen
abc11.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe might be just 18 years old, but Duke forwardPaolo Banchero already has a star-studded list of seasoned athletes as fans. The freshman made his debut for Duke on Tuesday night in the Blue Devils' first game of the 2021-22 college basketball season. Banchero had 22 points, 7 rebounds and 2...

abc11.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
SLAM

‘HE SO TOUGH’: LeBron James and Players Around the League Show Love to Duke’s Paolo Banchero

It’s safe to say that King James is impressed by Duke freshman Paolo Banchero as he took to his Instagram story to show love to the SLAM 235 cover star. James posted a photo from SLAM Kicks on his Instagram story of Banchero tying his blue and white LeBron 11s with the caption “PAOLO VIBEZ!!!! 11’s GO CRAZY. AND BY THE WAY HE SO TOUGH!!! SEATTLE GOT ANOTHER 1.”
NBA
FanSided

Duke basketball freshman impresses LeBron James after debut

LeBron James took notice of the debut of a specific Duke basketball freshman. There were several Duke basketball players who were impressive in the opening night victory against No. 10 Kentucky, but only one caught the eye of LeBron James. Paolo Banchero‘s college basketball debut came under the bright lights...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jon Scheyer
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Isaiah Thomas
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Espn#The Blue Devils#Gonzaga#Slam Magazine
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Mike Krzyzewski releases statement on Duke star Paolo Banchero, Michael Savarino after DWI charges

Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski released a statement following charges brought against star freshman forward Paolo Banchero and junior guard Michael Savarino, his grandson, following a driving while impaired (DWI) arrest over the weekend, according to a report by the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer. Court records indicate that Savarino was arrested for DWI while Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Army
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden On Warriors' Win Over Nets: "They’ve Pretty Much Had Their System For Years. They Just Basically Got Some Guys Implemented Into Their System. They Looked Great Tonight."

The Brooklyn Nets faced a big challenge on Tuesday night, trying to beat the best team in the NBA right now. The Golden State Warriors landed in Brooklyn set to make a statement and left the Barclays Center with a 117-99 win. Stephen Curry went off once again, scoring 37...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
FanSided

NBA Twitter bowing down to Stephen Curry, monster performance for Warriors

Stephen Curry delivered a vintage superstar performance for the Warriors against the Hawks and NBA Twitter couldn’t help but fawn over him. NBA fans were promised on Monday night that they would be getting a high-octane matchup between two of the league’s most explosive players, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Hawks guard Trae Young. As it turns out, though, Curry wasn’t about to make it a fair fight.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy