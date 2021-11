The House of Representatives passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package late Friday. A statement from U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) explained:. “Today, the House of Representatives passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will provide approximately $550 billion in new funding. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide almost $5.4 billion to the state of Connecticut and will create more than $100 billion in competitive grant programs for which organizations across the state will be eligible to apply.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO