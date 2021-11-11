CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents Fight To Sustain Communities With Changing Industries

By Matt Pearl
newsy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe places that raise and mold us sometimes never let go, and when we feel they're unjustly overlooked, we fight for them. Beekeeper James Scyphers is a lifelong West Virginian. "I love these mountains," he said. "There's no other place I'd want to be" So is beekeeper Randy Smith....

newsy.com

Food Pantry Client Pays It Forward By Volunteering For Others

Beneath her mask, Zully Frausto greets customers with a smile. As a volunteer at the DuPage Township Food Pantry in suburban Chicago, she is known by regulars as "The Meat Lady." "We have ham here, sausage sometimes, we've got chicken," she said. But her ties to the pantry didn't start...
HOMELESS
PWLiving

Community Efforts Bring Community Change

Provided by Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District. Neabsco Creek Installs First Trash Trap in Prince William County on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10:00 a.m. Thanks to Micron Technology Inc. for supporting Prince William County Public Works in this great project. Kudos to the efforts of the Woodbridge Potomac...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
MySanAntonio

Lifestyle & Residence Updates Coming to Army Residence Community

We all crave community at the moment, an opportunity to visit regularly with friends and family in person. This need to connect is especially true at senior living communities, where our citizens have experienced isolation for well over a year. Long before the pandemic, US military officers understood the significance of community, that interdependence and unique trust that forms a supportive foundation and ultimately saves lives. The Army Residence Community (ARC) was founded to support and celebrate these bonds, providing retired or honorably discharged officers from all military branches with a campus to call home among fellow veterans. The ARC now welcomes retired federal employees of GS-14 and above status.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Baltimore

Saving Smith Island: The Fight To Protect Vulnerable Chesapeake Bay Communities Threatened By Rising Water, Climate Change

SMITH ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has more communities vulnerable to the rise in sea level than almost any other state. And while some scientists believe it is inevitable that several Chesapeake Bay communities will eventually become submerged in the rising waters, many residents who live there vow to keep fighting to save their homes—and their way of life. One of the most endangered places sits in the Chesapeake Bay, about 12 miles from Crisfield in Somerset County. Smith Island is the last inhabited island chain in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay without any connection to the mainland—except by boat. “It’s a unique place, number one,”...
ADVOCACY
coolhunting.com

In Colorado, a Community Solar Garden Pioneers Sustainable

Jack’s Solar Garden—a community farm that grows under 32,000 solar panels and sells 1.2 megawatts of power back to the local grid in Longmont, Colorado—began nearly 50 years ago as a hay-producing operation in Byron Kominek’s family. But due to increasing corporate competition in the agricultural industry, the poorly profiting farm was in jeopardy, prompting Kominek to turn to solar infrastructure. In creating his unconventional solar garden (only a dozen farms in the US experiment with agrivoltaics), Kominek not only eased tensions between renewable energy developers and farmers over land use, he also opened the door for sustainable, water-efficient farming—a milestone feat given the mega-droughts plaguing the western US. Under solar panels, crops need 50% less water, while shade from the panels improves soil health and lessens evaporation, allowing Jack’s Solar Garden to grow all kinds of vegetables, even in the colder months. Learn more about the farm from NPR.
COLORADO STATE
welchnews.com

Community Snapshot: PSD Restores Water to Keystone Residents

KEYSTONE, W.Va. – McDowell County Public Service District workers repaired part of the old Keystone City Water System Tuesday afternoon. A small group of residents were out of water for a week and a half. A new system is being built through Keystone and surrounding areas and will hopefully be...
KEYSTONE, WV
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mainstreet-nashville.com

What the historic SNAP increase means for recipients

Food insecurity is one of the biggest hurdles that our most vulnerable neighbors face daily — something that gets especially challenging around the holidays. With schools closed for winter break, many families are left without a regular source of meals for their children through the United States Department of Agriculture National School Lunch Program. And for seniors, the cold weather makes it difficult to travel to food pantries, especially if they don’t have easy access to transportation. According to the USDA, nearly 11% of Americans experienced food insecurity in 2020.
FOOD & DRINKS
techstartups.com

OSHA suspended the vaccine mandate; a big win for employers after the U.S. Court of Appeals granted a motion to stay

Good news for employers! Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended the vaccine mandate pending future developments in the litigation. The announcement comes just a few days after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to stay that found it likely to be struck down as unconstitutional. Predictably, there’s been a complete news blackout on the OSHA decision to suspend mandate implementation.
ECONOMY
newsy.com

Chicago Family Tackles Food Insecurity With Pantry

For some folks, Saturday is all about running errands, like grabbing groceries. From pasta sauce to pork to toiletries, customers take their pick, pack their items and walk out free of charge. This is the experience "All Things Through Christ Outreach Ministry" has worked more than 20 years to offer...
CHICAGO, IL
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dillontribune.com

Melrose rancher wins Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet

J.M. Peck, a young cattle rancher from Melrose, bested three other competitors to win the Montana Farm. Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet. He received the keys to a Polaris Ranger 500 and will be eligible to compete in the national competition which will be held during the American Farm Bureau Convention in Atlanta in January. J.M. PE The three other contestants were Mark Boyd from Alder, Morgan Kuntz from Dillon and Dana Jansen from Broadview. The Final Four competition of the Discussion Meet was held November 9 during the 102nd Montana Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Billings.
MELROSE, MT
CBS Atlanta

Georgia Labor, Home Care Worker Advocates Urge Congress To Pass Build Back Better Act

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Low wages are driving home care workers out of the industry, and the shortage is especially hitting home in Georgia. Advocates held rallies, demanding lawmakers on Capitol Hill pass the Build Back Better Agenda as the solution. Labor advocates and community leaders rallied outside the nation’s Capitol on November 16, 2021, as local leaders rallied inside the Georgia State Capitol. They said if Congress passes the legislation, it will address the home care worker shortage. “Those health care workers are essential, and they should be treated as such,” said Sandra Williams, executive director of the Atlanta-North...
ATLANTA, GA
Idaho Capital Sun

Montana pick to lead U.S. Fish and Wildlife vows ‘collaborative conservation’ at agency

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service pledged Wednesday to let science guide decision-making at the agency and to collaborate with government and private partners. Martha Williams, the former director for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, told the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee that wildlife […] The post Montana pick to lead U.S. Fish and Wildlife vows ‘collaborative conservation’ at agency appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MONTANA STATE
newsy.com

Flint Mayor Discusses $626M Settlement In Water Crisis

NEWSY'S DAVE BRIGGS: Nearly eight years after lead and other contaminants were first discovered in the water in Flint, Michigan, victims are finally seeing justice. NEWSY'S VERONICA DE LA CRUZ: That's right, a judge approved a $626 million settlement with the state. The health crisis started in 2014 when the city switched water sources and didn't invest in the equipment needed to properly treat water from the new source. Joining us now to discuss the significance of the settlement is Flint, Michigan, mayor Sheldon Neeley. Good morning to you.
FLINT, MI
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
Slate

Judges Keep Accepting Nonsensical Reasons to Exclude Black People From Juries

In the coming weeks, a panel of 12 jurors will have to decide if Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan acted in self-defense when they cornered Ahmaud Arbery with their trucks before shooting him and leaving him to bleed out in the street. From the very start, the racial dynamics of the shooting—the fact that three white men killed an unarmed Black man and walked free for months—have raised questions about if the trial would be fair or unjustly tilted in favor of the white defendants.
SOCIETY

