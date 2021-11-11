MSP trooper rescues injured owl hit by car

An injured owl is recovering after being hit by a car in Sheridan Township.

On Wednesday at 9:35 a.m., State Trooper Brayden Rich was dispatched to Wadsworth Road near Thomas Road for an injured owl. When he arrived, he located the owl, which appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

Tpr. Rich was able to get in contact with Critter Crossing Rehabilitation in Lapeer and was given instructions on how to capture and transport the owl. Using an emergency blanket and a tote bag from his patrol car, the trooper was able to safely capture and transfer the owl for treatment.

The owl, an adult female Great Horned Owl sustained head trauma and subcutaneous emphysema injuries. She will be treated with oxygen and fluid therapy along with medication.

Once healed, the owl will be taken to Wildside Rehabilitation in Eaton Rapids to conduct flight training before being released.