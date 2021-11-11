CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No COVID test for Kansas governor after lawmaker is positive

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has dropped plans to take a rapid COVID-19 test even though a lawmaker who attended one of her public events tested positive.

Kelly’s office issued a statement Wednesday saying that she received medical advice that a test wasn’t necessary because she wasn’t showing any symptoms and had not been in close contact with the infected lawmaker. Kelly spokesperson Sam Coleman had said earlier that the governor had decided to get tested upon learning that the lawmaker had tested positive after attending a Kelly news conference Monday at a north Topeka grocery store.

