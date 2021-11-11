GTA San Andreas Safehouses Guide

GTA San Andreas Snapshots allow you to show off your photography skills, by capturing images of iconic areas around San Fierro. To do this you need a camera, but as those are found in multiple locations including your bedroom in the family home on Grove Street, you'll likely already have one at hand ready to tackle the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Snapshots before you reach the second island. Other than a glow coming from their area around midnight, it's impossible to see the locations of the GTA San Andreas Snapshots without looking through the camera lens, so follow our guide to discover every photo opportunity without having to constantly stare through a viewfinder.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 7 DAYS AGO