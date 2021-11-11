GTA Vice City Safehouses Guide

There are three cities in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition, namely Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. The biggest and best of these cities is Los Santos, where you start the game, but the other two have a lot to offer too, as do the rural and small town regions in between. San Andreas is an entire state, representing a mix of California, Nevada, and Arizona, but you can’t initially explore it all without triggering a 6-star wanted level whenever you go too far outside of Los Santos. While you could, in theory, explore the entire state with the cops, the feds, and the military on your tail, it’s more practical to unlock each city by completing the correct mission.

