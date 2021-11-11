CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GTA Vice City Safehouses Guide

By Editorial Team
segmentnext.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn your journey to finishing Grand Theft Auto Vice City, you’ll need safehouses to get a 100% completion of the game. In this guide, we’ll be showing you where to find all the safehouses in GTA Vice City. GTA Vice City Safehouses. Safehouses in GTA Vice City, as the...

segmentnext.com

Comments / 0

Related
segmentnext.com

GTA Vice City Sunshine Autos Import Garage Lists

Grand Theft Auto Vice City allows placers to purchase multiple businesses and then complete the side missions that come with these to start earning free cash from these businesses. One of these businesses is Sunshine Auto Garage. This guide will help complete all the missions for Sunshine Autos garage in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

Need some help figuring out Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' controls? Here's the complete list of on-foot and vehicle controls for the game's PlayStation, Xbox and PC ports. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

GTA: Vice City Definitive Edition – 10 Tips & Tricks You Need To Know Before Replaying

Bask in the neon glow of a totally remastered Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. This insane collection includes all three games from the old-school 3D era of GTA — GTA3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. They’ve been completely revamped with totally new controls, so there’s no better time to replay. But, if you’re planning on replaying, you might want to remind yourself of some of the weirder systems and features of the game. GTA: Vice City greatly expanded on GTA3, adding more guns, more cars, and way more stuff to do.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

GTA 3 Import/Export Industrial Vehicle Locations Guide

Import/Export is basically a side mission in GTA 3 in which you will be delivering a diverse range of vehicles to destined cranes and garages in Liberty City. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with the locations of all the Import/Export industrial vehicles in GTA 3.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice City#Safehouse#Gta#Oceans#Ocean Beach#Gta Vc#The Ocean View Hotel#Hidden Packages
mp1st.com

GTA Vice City: 20 Years Later and Tommy Still Hasn’t Learned to Swim

Possibly one of the biggest questions revolving around the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is that given the reworking to the gameplay and graphical overhaul, many players were wondering whether or not the main protagonist for GTA Vice City could swim. Well, we finally have an answer for you, and sadly it’s a no.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

GTA San Andreas Freight Train Challenge Guide

In GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, the Freight Train Challenge is one of the several side missions, and this side mission, your objective will be to transport freight cargo around the different San Andreas states. In this guide, we have explained everything there is to know about the Freight Train Challenge in San Andreas.
TRAFFIC
segmentnext.com

GTA 3 Hidden Packages Locations Guide

In this guide, we will help you uncover all of the Hidden Packages Locations in GTA 3. Some of these Grand Theft Auto 3 hidden packages are in locations that are hard to reach but we will be helping you collect all of them as quickly as possible. GTA 3...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
segmentnext.com

GTA 3 Vigilante Missions Guide

A staple of every GTA game, for as long as we can remember, the vigilante missions have been implemented again and again, in each game with slight variations. GTA 3 Vigilante Missions were no exception. It was in fact the first game to include the vigilante missions. GTA 3 Vigilante...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Where to Find and Steal a Tank in GTA Vice City?

Here’s how to find and steal a tank in GTA Vice City. GTA Vice City has no scarcity of vehicles, be it cars, helicopters, and even tanks. The Rhino is a tank appearing in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City that shares its design similarities to an M4 Sherman. This military...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock all cities in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

There are three cities in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition, namely Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. The biggest and best of these cities is Los Santos, where you start the game, but the other two have a lot to offer too, as do the rural and small town regions in between. San Andreas is an entire state, representing a mix of California, Nevada, and Arizona, but you can’t initially explore it all without triggering a 6-star wanted level whenever you go too far outside of Los Santos. While you could, in theory, explore the entire state with the cops, the feds, and the military on your tail, it’s more practical to unlock each city by completing the correct mission.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

GTA San Andreas Millie Perkins Girlfriend Progress Guide

In this guide, we will be telling you all about how dating works in GTA SA as well as how to increase your girlfriend progress with Millie Perkins in GTA San Andreas. GTA San Andreas Millie Perkins Girlfriend Progress. Millie Perkins is one of the six potential love interests for...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

How to Complete Keep Your Friends Close Mission in GTA Vice City

We’ve got a full walkthrough of the Keep Your Friends Close mission in Grand Theft Auto Vice City. GTA Vice City is a well-written, designed, and grounded game. The story has all the elements that make it worth replaying after all this time. The entire story plays out in the...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

How to Make Money Fast in GTA Vice City

Worried about earning money in GTA Vice City? In this guide, we’ll show you how to Make Money Fast in GTA Vice City through different opportunities available in the city. When it comes to earning money quickly in GTA Vice City, there are two effective ways. Below we have discussed both so you can choose the one you prefer.
ECONOMY
gamingintel.com

Where Is the Voodoo Car in GTA Vice City? Location & Walkthrough

The Voodoo car is a classic luxury two-door lowrider in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and is popular with Haitian gang members. In GTA Vice City, the car is only available in red (except for the unique black version seen in the mission Two Bit Hit) and has hydraulics instead of a horn.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

GTA Vice City cheat codes for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile

GTA Vice City cheat codes are central to anyone playing the neon-tinged, '80s-set crimeathon who wants to skip straight to the action, granting you the ability to do everything from changing your character skin to spawning weapons and changing the weather. At this point GTA Vice City is available across...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Where To Get Helicopters in GTA Vice City? Locations and Areas

Here’s how to get your hands on one of Grand Theft Auto Vice City’s rare helicopters!. GTA Vice City is one of the cult classic games by Rockstar that really paved the way for the series. The game is more than a decade old yet its popularity among players has...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy