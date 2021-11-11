CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brothers Osborne’s TJ Kisses BF At CMA Awards 10 Months After Coming Out: ‘Love Wins’

By Ali Stagnitta
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igR5B_0ct5VnsO00
Shutterstock

We love love! Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne celebrated his CMA Awards win by planting a sweet kiss on his boyfriend, ten months after publicly coming out.

TJ Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, celebrated his Vocal Duo Of the Year win with a little PDA! After TJ and his brother, John Osborne, were announced as the CMA winners in the category, both men appeared to give a sweet kiss to their significant others. This marked the first time TJ has been seen with a partner since coming out in February 2021. After the quick moment captured by cameras, the brothers took the stage to accept the major award, and spoke to the crowd about bringing unity to county music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fP3cm_0ct5VnsO00
TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne at the CMA Awards. (Shutterstock)

“Every time that we have won this award, it never ceased to be incredibly shocking. Thanks to everyone who voted for us, it’s been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us, especially for me, emotionally, and to have you all support me really does feel awesome,” TJ said as he took the mic and was greeted with major applause from the audience. The moment was met with so much support from fans on Twitter, with one writing, “tj osborne kissing his mans… at a country awards show… on live tv… as brothers osborne wins the award for best duo… just months after coming out… i love this!” Another added, “Brothers Osborne!!! Did not expect this. So happy for them. And so happy for lgbt representation.”

The “Stay A Little Longer” singer publicly came out via Time Magazine in February 2021. In the article, TJ admitted he has known he was gay since he was young and is “very comfortable” with his sexuality, but was concerned with a large part of the country music demographic, which can be a conservative, right-wing crowd. “I want to get to the height of my career being completely who I am,” he said at the time. “I mean, I am who I am, but I’ve kept a part of me muted, and it’s been stifling.”

In the article, TJ even referred to possibly bringing a future partner to an awards show with him. “For me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, cool!” he explained of his choice to come out in an interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iY48e_0ct5VnsO00
TJ & John Osborne of Brothers Osborne. (Shutterstock)

Brothers’ Osborne will perform their hit “Younger Me” at tonight’s awards, which brings “inclusivity” to the CMAs stage. “The fact that we get to play a song that is so meaningful, particularly to myself, at a country music award show, it’s one of those things that just kind of transcends the awards itself, money itself, fame,” TJ Osborne told the Associated Press ahead of Wednesday’s program.

Comments / 4

Will Maddox
7d ago

Why do they feel the need to act out their sexuality in public.

Reply(3)
8
Related
Wide Open Country

CMA Awards Snubbed Three of the Genre's Top Stars

There's reason to be cheerful about the nominees in multiple categories for the 55th annual CMA Awards. The September announcement proved that the Country Music Association remains behind outside-the-box Nashville stars Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne and recognizes the sustained excellence of Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and others beyond the genre's awards show regulars.
NASHVILLE, TN
KICKS 105

Reba McEntire Looks Back on THAT CMA Awards Red Dress

In 1993, Reba McEntire shocked the CMA Awards audience when she stepped onstage to perform. The country icon was wearing a long red-velvet gown with a (to put it mildly) plunging neckline, accentuated by some well-placed sparkles -- an outfit that, nearly 30 years later, is still talked about often as part of CMA Awards history.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Osborne
chattanoogacw.com

Trace Adkins, wife Victoria Pratt share adorable moment before CMA Awards

Country star Trace Adkins and his wife Victoria Pratt shared an adorable moment goofing off Wednesday night while getting ready for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. The Canadian actress posted a video to Twitter gushing over Adkins' song he wrote on the fly in their dressing room. "My baby keeping us entertained while getting ready for the #CMAs," she wrote.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Pda#Mans#Tennessean#Time Magazine
Digital Courier

T.J. Osborne was unsure whether to take partner to CMA Awards

T.J. Osborne debated not taking his boyfriend to the CMA Awards. The 36-year-old musician - who came out as gay in February - shared a kiss with his partner Abi Ventura when The Brothers Osborne were announced as winners of Vocal Duo of the Year at Wednesday's (10.11.21) ceremony in Nashville, but he admitted he had been unsure whether to invite his partner along as he didn't want to "make anyone uncomfortable".
CELEBRITIES
froggyweb.com

Brothers Osborne step “into a new era” with their CMA-nominated ‘Skeletons’

One week from today, Brothers Osborne could add to their already impressive collection of CMA trophies, potentially claiming the prestigious Album of the Year award for Skeletons, which celebrated its first birthday last month. The cover shows TJ and John walking through an enormous keyhole — an equally ominous piece...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WOKV

Brothers Osborne bring message of inclusivity to CMA stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — When the Brothers Osborne take the stage at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, the award-winning duo will have a powerful message for fans who sometimes feel like outsiders — an experience that they know all too well. The brothers from Deale, Maryland, opened up in...
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Abi Ventura? Facts about TJ Osborne’s Boyfriend

The 2021 CMA Awards saw more than one couple go red carpet official. TJ Osborne, the lead vocalist of Brothers Osborne, celebrated winning Vocal Duo of the Year with his brother, John Osborne. And he topped off the win with a kiss from his boyfriend, Abi Ventura. TJ Osborne came out to the public in a candid Time interview in February 2021. Since then, his fans have been eager to know more about who TJ Osborne’s boyfriend is. Abi Ventura keeps a low profile, which provokes curiosity about him. We reveal more about their relationship here.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
102K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy