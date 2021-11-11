CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaky Knees Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring My Morning Jacket, Green Day, Nine Inch Nails And Many More

By Roy Lott
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta’s annual Shaky Knees Music Festival has revealed its incredibly stacked lineup for 2022. Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and My Morning Jacket are set to headline the three-day music festival taking place April 29 – May 1, 2022 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. Other acts include Khruangbin, Billy Idol,...

music.mxdwn.com

Billboard

2022 Super Bowl Music Fest to Feature Green Day, Miley Cyrus, Halsey & More

The 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest will feature three nights of A-list stars taking the stage at the Staples Center before Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The third go-round of the three-day wind-up to the big game will take place from Feb. 10-12 and kick off on Thursday with Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly with as-yet-unannounced special guests.
NFL
orlandoweekly.com

Baseball-themed Innings Festival to bring Green Day, Incubus and more to Central Florida

A baseball-themed music festival is coming to Tampa this spring, and the lineup has a few grand slams. The inaugural Innings Festival will take place at Raymond James Stadium Grounds on March 19-20, during the Grapefruit League’s spring training. The two-day event will feature 15 musical artists across three stages. As of now, headliners include Green Day, the Lumineers, Incubus, Khruangbin, 311, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Jimmy Eat World, Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R., Highly Suspect and more.
FLORIDA STATE
respect-mag.com

Travis Scott Announces 2021 Astroworld Festival Lineup Feat. Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, Lil Baby, Earth, Wind & Fire & More // Final Ticket Sale Begins Now

Texas-born, GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum hip-hop artist and business mogul, Travis Scott has just announced the full music lineup for his third annual Astroworld Festival. In celebration, Scott has also released a very limited number of additional tickets to the event, which are on sale now at AstroworldFest.com. The largest artist-curated...
MUSIC
substreammagazine.com

PHOTOS & REVIEW: Shaky Knees Festival 2021

Shaky Knees kicked off a 3-day weekend starting Friday, October 22nd at Central Park in Atlanta, GA. Normally held in May, the festival was rescheduled because of Covid. Although it had been 2 years since the last Shaky Knees, the festival took place in possibly the best time of year in Atlanta. The October weather was perfect with no rain in sight and temperatures never exceeded 75 degrees. For a city with a moniker like “Hotlanta”, depending on the time of year, an outdoor festival may be met with a little trepidation. However, the cool weather lent way for concertgoers to celebrate the upcoming Halloween holiday with a plethora of creative costumes. Some of my favorites included the character David from Schitt’s Creek, (which had me do a double-take because I legitimately thought it was the actor Daniel Levy), Wayne and Garth, and then a staggering amount of skeleton onesies on the last night. The festival also donned Halloween-themed merch cleverly dubbed “Spooky Knees” which was perfect for the season.
ATLANTA, GA
gratefulweb.com

NOISE POP’S FLAGSHIP MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES PHASE 1 LINEUP

Noise Pop Festival, San Francisco Bay Area’s premier independent music and arts festival, is proud to reveal the initial lineup of music performers slated to perform at next year’s event taking place February 21-27, 2022. Festival badges are on sale now with individual concert tickets available tomorrow, Friday, November 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Here.
MUSIC
Emory Wheel

Shaky Knees 2021: Kept on two feet by the classics

Shaky Knees, held this year from Oct. 22-24 at Central Park in the Old Fourth Ward, is an Atlanta music festival with a distinctly matured (for better or worse) crowd and feel. Rather than the showy rave outfits and glitter bombs at Music Midtown, I was lost in a blur of flannel T-shirts worn by 35-year-old weekenders commuting to check out some of their favorite alternative acts.
ATLANTA, GA
JamBase

Revival Festival 2022 Lineup: The String Cheese Incident, Infamous Stringdusters & More

Revival Festival returns in 2022 boasting an initial lineup topped by three nights of The String Cheese Incident and two nights of The Infamous Stringdusters. Held over Memorial Day weekend and hosted by Useful Jenkins, the three-day event will take place at Harmony Park in Clarks Grove, Minnesota May 27 – 29, 2022.
JamBase

My Morning Jacket Continues Chicago Run With More Tour Debuts

My Morning Jacket continued their three-night run at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on Friday. As they did the night previous, MMJ fit in four tour debuts for night two in The Windy City. My Morning Jacket opened up the show with “Victory Dance. After the opening interlude, frontman Jim...
CHICAGO, IL
Herald Tribune

Bradenton Blues Festival announces lineup changes

Set to soon make its return to LECOM Park, Bradenton Blues Festival has announced a few changes to its lineup, including one Blues Hall of Famer exiting and another joining. Bobby Rush, who earlier this year earned his second Best Traditional Blues Album Grammy and released his memoir "I Ain't Studdin' Ya: My American Blues Story," will no longer close out the main Dec. 4 concert of the 10th annual festival, running Dec. 3-5.
BRADENTON, FL
theaureview.com

Yours & Owls Festival announce massive 2022 lineup

Many music festivals were forced to hibernate their way through 2021. That can’t be extended to Wollongong’s Yours & Owls, who faced an uphill battle to go ahead in NSW. From rotating stages to social distancing, there was a lot they had to take into consideration – but the end result was worth it.
WORLD
mxdwn.com

Treefort Music Festival Announces March 2022 Dates and Lineup Featuring Deafheaven, Kim Gordon, Osees, Guided by Voices and More

2022 promises to be one hell of a year music-wise now that the list of festival announcements grows more and more every day, but the announcement of the 2022 run of Treefort Music Fest might be one of the more exciting ones. Fans can meet and celebrate music together in Boise, ID from March 23 to 27, so a good amount of days for a music fest. The festival will be in different venues through out downtown Boise, so fans can also experience the city a little.
MUSIC
kexp.org

Treefort Announces Incredible Lineup for the Festival's 10th Year

This March, fittingly pretty much right during the two-year anniversary of the pandemic shut down, Treefort Music Fest is returning for its 10th year on March 23-27, 2022 with an absolutely killer lineup. After taking a forced pause in 2020 and then just very recently throwing their 9th iteration in September, Boise’s premier festival has just announced its first wave of artists playing Treefort 10. And with a list of 100+ names on just this first round, they’ve clearly leaned into their motto of “Treefort is for everyone.”
THEATER & DANCE
Alternative Press

Unsilent Night lineup features Sleeping With Sirens, DE’WAYNE and more

Beloved music festival Unsilent Night has revealed its full 2021 lineup. The event features a stacked roster, including Sleeping With Sirens, nothing,nowhere., KennyHoopla, Sueco, DE’WAYNE, Meet Me @ The Altar and more. The festival will make its triumphant return Dec. 19. More info on the event and the full roster...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Get hyped: These London festivals have already announced their 2022 lineups

Just a couple of months ago, London was singing and dancing its way to 10pm sunsets. Glitter-faced girls and lads sporting (un)ironic dodgy shirts filled every park, empty baggies sprinkling the grass like confetti. The joys. Now, it’s dark before five o’clock and festival season is but a distant memory.
FESTIVAL
Laredo Morning Times

The Jalapeno Festival is back as lineup is announced

The WBCA Jalapeno Festival is finally back after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement to bring the festival back, as well as the revealing of the lineup for the musical festival, was made Friday night by members of the WBCA, which included WBCA Representatives Rochelle Gonzalez, Jaime Fuentes, Fernando Montemayor, WBCA President Natalie Hernandez and Jalapeño Festival Chairperson Pepe Garcia.
LAREDO, TX

