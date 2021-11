The New York Jets will get rookie quarterback Zach Wilson back in practice this week, but head coach Robert Saleh made it clear that the team will not rush him back from the knee injury that knocked him out of the team's Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots and kept him off the field for both the Week 8 upset of the Cincinnati Bengals and Week 9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

