Beijing downplays spreading property crisis

By New York Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. When times were flush for the property developer China Fortune Land, it bought a trophy soccer club and recruited star athletes from Argentina. These...

AFP

US, China agree to ease restrictions on journalist visas

The United States and China have agreed to ease restrictions on journalist visas shortly after a long-awaited virtual summit between its two leaders, with Beijing on Wednesday calling the move a "hard-won" achievement. Washington regularly denounces the deterioration in China's treatment of US media members, and has taken measures against Chinese media on US soil that have been accused of being Beijing's propaganda organs. In 2020, Beijing expelled Americans working for several major newspapers such as the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal as tensions soared between the two countries. But in the wake of a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, officials from both countries said they had agreed to allow new journalist visas to be issued.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Bitcoin tumbles towards $60,000 after China fires another warning at crypto miners and Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill becomes law

Bitcoin fell 9% towards $60,000, dragging other cryptocurrencies like ether and dogecoin lower. US President Joe Biden signed into law a sweeping infrastructure bill that includes tough crypto tax regulations. Meanwhile, media reports said China had warned state firms against crypto mining, adding more pressure. Sign up here for our...
MARKETS
AFP

Rapper defends China satire 'Fragile' as views hit 30m

A rapper who penned a viral Mandarin pop song poking fun at Chinese nationalists said Monday he had no regrets about being blacklisted by Beijing as his track hit more than 30 million views on YouTube. Released last month, 'Fragile' by Malaysian rapper Namewee, featuring Australian singer Kimberley Chen, has become a viral sensation across Asia and beyond despite being scrubbed by censors in mainland China. The track masquerades as a saccharine love song but is littered with digs towards "little pinks" -- a term for China's online army of nationalist commenters -- as well as Beijing's authoritarian government. "I never limit myself or impose self-censorship," Namewee told reporters in Taipei as he and Chen sipped champagne to toast their track's 30 million views milestone.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Mines and speedboats: How Taiwan plans to repel a Chinese invasion

Taiwan has laid out its asymmetric warfare strategy to counter a potential future Chinese invasion, with a focus on using small, mobile weapons such as mines and speedboats to neutralise Beijing out at sea where it is believed to be most vulnerable. With China now capable of sealing off the...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Embattled Chinese property developer Kaisa pleads for 'more time and patience' to solve liquidity issues as concerns mount over contagion from Evergrande's debt crisis

Kaisa Group said it was accelerating asset disposals in Shanghai and Shenzhen to solve liquidity issues. The Chinese property developer is also accelerating its sales of existing properties. Shares of Kaisa and three of its units were suspended from trading a day after an affiliate missed a payment to onshore...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Take Five: Party time in Beijing

(This Nov. 5 story has been refiled to correct spelling of ‘Xiaoping’ in fourth paragraph) The highest-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party will gather in the coming days and are set to green-light another term for President Xi Jinping. U.S. inflation numbers may test the Federal Reserve’s view of...
CHINA
ihsmarkit.com

The Evergrande Crisis and mainland China’s property sector risks

A common assertion in the business and financial press analyzing the Chinese property developer Evergrande's liquidity crunch is that the real problem Evergrande has exposed is China's flawed and unsustainable economic development model that depends on the property sector as a growth driver. This assessment is erroneous, as it mistakenly identifies causality between China's economic and property sector developments. China's property sector is not a growth driver of the Chinese economy, but a growth passenger. The sector has simply ridden the wave of China's remarkable economic rise, which was the result of structural economic reforms that lifted productivity growth. The unique characteristics of the Chinese economy have further fueled the Chinese property sector's expansion and caused it to become excessively large.
ECONOMY
finance-commerce.com

Crunch at ports may mean crisis for farms

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. It’s just 60 miles from El Dorado Dairy in Ontario, California, to the nation’s largest container port in Los Angeles. But the farm is having little luck getting its products onto a ship headed for the foreign markets that are crucial to its business.
AGRICULTURE
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

