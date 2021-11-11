CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Efforts to cut car emissions get small boost

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland — Several countries and companies announced plans Wednesday to stop selling cars that run on gasoline or diesel over the next two decades, as part of efforts to clamp down on a significant source of planet-warming emissions. But the impact of the measures will likely be limited...

24/7 Wall St.

Coal stocks, carbon prices tell the COP26 story; plus, the G20 needs an emergency meeting

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Everyone has their opinion of how much China and India’s 11th-hour sabotage of the COP26 conference communique set back coal reduction efforts in Glasgow over the weekend, but for those voting with their money, coal stocks tell the story. Despite international cries that changing the wording from “phase out” […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

14 million tonnes a day show why China and India won’t quit coal

There’s a reason India and China defended coal’s future at the Glasgow climate summit: no nations have added more coal-fired power-plant capacity in the past decade than these two major emitters. China and India are currently mining a combined 14 million tons a day of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Heartland Institute

Without fossil fuel infrastructure we’re supposed to have an ENERGY CRISIS!

Over the last decade, climate activists have successfully pressured governments, banks, and corporations to divest from crude oil and natural gas companies. The energy infrastructures are just like the “civil” infrastructures the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Infrastructure Report Cards constantly addresses, and the resultant poor “grades” given to the infrastructures of our economy. Under-investment in infrastructure leads to deterioration and supply chain issues that more adversely impact the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. oil CEO tells Biden to focus on local production

The world’s biggest oil and gas companies and many OPEC+ energy ministers are meeting in Abu Dhabi this week for the Adipec conference -- one of the first major in-person events for the industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

The embarrassingly easy, tax-free way for Australia to cut the cost of electric cars

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he wants to keep prices down. Without his party in power, “you’re going to see petrol prices go up, you’re going to see electricity prices go up”. There’s something practical he can do straight away to stop prices from rising. Apart from a home, a car is the most important purchase most Australians make. We typically hold on to our cars for six years, and most last many years longer. This means that when we buy a car we have to have an eye on the future, on what it will make sense to drive half a decade...
CARS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Out of time: Climate talks go past deadline over coal, cash

GLASGOW, Scotland — Going into overtime Friday night, negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow were still trying to find common ground on phasing out coal, when nations need to update their emission-cutting pledges and, especially, on money. Talks are at a “bit of a stalemate,” and the United States,...
ENVIRONMENT
Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker

NEW YORK — Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares closed at $122.99...
BUSINESS
WALA-TV FOX10

COP26 draft deal calls on countries to boost emissions cuts by end of 2022. Here's what else is in it

A draft of the Glasgow Agreement published on Wednesday includes language that says the world should be aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and acknowledges the role of fossil fuels in the climate crisis, a first for the annual Conference of the Parties on climate. If the draft is agreed in current form, it could pave the way for deeper emissions cuts by the end of next year.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

COP26 draft urges boost to emissions cutting goals by 2022

A draft UN climate summit text Wednesday urged countries to boost their emissions cutting goals by 2022—three years earlier than planned—as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dashed back to Glasgow to check the pulse of negotiations. Wednesday's text was the first indication of where nations are 10 days into the...
ENVIRONMENT
MotorAuthority

More than one third of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq mid-size crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand as early as 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
kelo.com

Apple hires former Tesla engineer to boost self-driving car effort- Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Apple Inc has hired a former engineer from Tesla Inc to boost its car-development efforts, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (https://bloom.bg/3wiOp41) Cupertino, California-based Apple has tapped Christopher Moore for its team working on a self-driving car, the report said. Apple and Tesla...
BUSINESS
QSR magazine

Chipotle Aims to Cut Emissions in Half by 2030

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Thursday it has set science-based targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50 percent by 2030 from a 2019 base year. The approved targets have been classified by SBTi as being in line with a long-term global temperature increasing trajectory of 1.5°C. Cross-functional stakeholders and third-party experts are actively developing the path forward for achieving and monitoring the company's science-based targets.
FOOD & DRINKS
Boston University

From Glasgow to Comm Ave: Cutting Methane Emissions

BU’s Nathan Phillips on whether UN climate summit pledge will prompt leaking gas line repairs in Boston and the United States. As Washington wrangles over climate change measures, the United Nations global climate summit in Glasgow, known as COP26, has notched a major accomplishment: a pledge to cut global methane emissions. As a greenhouse gas, methane is less common and shorter-lived than carbon dioxide, accounting for 10 percent of human-caused greenhouse emissions in the United States. But it is more potent at holding heat, warming the atmosphere 80 times faster than CO2.
BOSTON, MA
Washington Post

Biden wants to cut methane emissions. But we need to get it out of the air, too.

Much of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, has been devoted to reducing methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that has caused a third of recent warming and is now a top priority for climate action. Last month, the United States and European Union announced a methane pledge to cut global methane emissions at least 30 percent by 2030. A hundred countries have signed it so far and more will likely sign in Glasgow. The U.S. House is considering a reworked Build Back Better bill that includes charging oil and gas companies for methane emissions over certain thresholds, starting at $900 a ton in 2023. And this week at the COP, the Biden administration announced a broad methane initiative, which includes new draft Environmental Protection Agency regulations tightening up methane leaks in the oil and gas industry and additional actions by agencies across the federal government.
ENVIRONMENT

