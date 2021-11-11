Efforts to cut car emissions get small boost

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he wants to keep prices down. Without his party in power, “you’re going to see petrol prices go up, you’re going to see electricity prices go up”. There’s something practical he can do straight away to stop prices from rising. Apart from a home, a car is the most important purchase most Australians make. We typically hold on to our cars for six years, and most last many years longer. This means that when we buy a car we have to have an eye on the future, on what it will make sense to drive half a decade...

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO