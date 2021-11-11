ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Coronavirus in Oregon: 1,033 new cases, 75 deaths

By Alexandra Skores
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday announced 75 COVID-19 deaths and 1,033 new cases. The 75 reported deaths are among a backlog of nearly 550 fatalities that were not originally counted because of a reported error in the data. Where the new cases are by county: Baker (7), Benton...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon lifts outdoor mask mandate, effective immediately

Oregonians no longer must wear masks in public outdoor settings, state health officials said Tuesday, lifting a COVID-19 pandemic mandate in place nearly three months. The state has since late August required that everyone wear a mask in a public, outdoor space where social distancing isn’t possible, regardless of vaccination status.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Michael Stradley, ex-West Linn police lieutenant tied to Michael Fesser case, now contracting to work with Portland Patrol Inc.’s private security

Michael Stradley, who was pressured to resign from training new officers at the state’s public safety academy this year after being investigated for his role in West Linn’s wrongful arrest of Michael Fesser, is now working as a contractor for the downtown private security company Portland Patrol Inc. Stradley will...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallowa, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
City
Wasco, OR
City
Umatilla, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks athletes to earn NIL money by serving as Airbnb hosts

Since college athletes were given the opportunity to profit off their name, image and likeness, Oregon Ducks athletes have been at the front of the growing movement. In September, Nike founder Phil Knight, Nike executives and former Oregon alumni such as Sabrina Ionescu, launched an NIL company for Oregon student-athletes called Division Street in an effort to help them capitalize on opportunities.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Hood#Columbia#Salem Hospital#Desc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Wyden should focus on I-205 toll

I find it curious that Sen. Ron Wyden would cite equity concerns while calling on the Mt. Bachelor resort to scrap its new “Fast Tracks” program, which would allow skiers to pay extra each day to avoid long lines at the lifts (“Sen. Ron Wyden, skiers concerned about new Mt. Bachelor fast pass,” Oct. 13). A more telling measure of concern for ordinary citizens would be for him to oppose the pending tolls on Interstate 205. How is the idea of allowing only people who can afford to pay extra to use the only viable route across the Willamette River at Oregon City not a more pressing issue for Oregonians? How is forcing drivers onto surface roads and lesser-capacity routes such as the Sellwood Bridge, the old Oregon City bridge, and U.S. 99E through Canby not going to cause massive gridlock? ODOT says money is needed to improve I-205, but please find another way to pay for it. Maybe our U.S. senator could help?
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
67K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy