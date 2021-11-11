CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News church hosting annual ‘Feeding 5000’ Thanksgiving feast

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CH0Pg_0ct5UPg300

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News church is hosting an annual Thanksgiving feast hoping to feed thousands of residents for the holiday season.

The Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 20, at New Beech Grove Baptist Church which is located at 361 Beechmont Drive.

The event is free and open to the public. No reservations and no registration are required. All meals are prepared and served in to-go meal boxes.

Residents hoping for a delicious Thanksgiving meal can anticipate a full serving of turkey, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, green beans, mash potatoes, gravy, stuffing/dressing, yams, corn, rice, assorted desserts, and rolls.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rice, VA
Local
Virginia Society
City
Community, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Society
WAVY News 10

Suffolk Art Gallery opening winter exhibit on Dec. 9

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Art Gallery is getting ready to open its Winter Exhibit. Titled “Elizabeth River Artists,” the exhibit is set to open on Dec. 9 with an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will be on display through January 21, 2022. The Elizabeth River Artists are a juried […]
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Weather#Google Play
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy