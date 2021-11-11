Newport News church hosting annual ‘Feeding 5000’ Thanksgiving feast

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News church is hosting an annual Thanksgiving feast hoping to feed thousands of residents for the holiday season.

The Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 20, at New Beech Grove Baptist Church which is located at 361 Beechmont Drive.



The event is free and open to the public. No reservations and no registration are required. All meals are prepared and served in to-go meal boxes.



Residents hoping for a delicious Thanksgiving meal can anticipate a full serving of turkey, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, green beans, mash potatoes, gravy, stuffing/dressing, yams, corn, rice, assorted desserts, and rolls.

