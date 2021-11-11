Man to plead guilty in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

The man who acted as a runner to Mac Miller's alleged drug dealer has agreed to a guilty plea in the rapper's death. Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to a single federal count of distributing fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California. He was originally arrested in Lake Havasu, Arizona in September 2019 after the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Lake Havasu Police Department served him with a search warrant and recovered a prescription pad, prescription- pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a homemade silencer and "large amounts" of ammunition, according to a Lake Havasu P.D. press release.
