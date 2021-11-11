CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Man to plead guilty in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

By Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — An Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold Mac Miller the drugs that killed the rapper has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge, prosecutors said Wednesday. Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, will admit to a single count of distribution of fentanyl, the U.S....

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 28, 2019, law enforcement officers conducted a controlled buy of heroin from Eric Mashawn McNeely, Jr., 30, on 8th Avenue in Huntington. The suspected heroin was sent to the West Virginia State Police Lab, which confirmed that the substance was 2.97 grams of heroin with the presence of fentanyl.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Oxygen

Mac Miller's Supplier To Plead Guilty To Giving Him Fake Oxycodone Laced With Fentanyl

The man who acted as a runner to Mac Miller's alleged drug dealer has agreed to a guilty plea in the rapper's death. Ryan Michael Reavis, 38, has agreed to plead guilty to a single federal count of distributing fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California. He was originally arrested in Lake Havasu, Arizona in September 2019 after the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Lake Havasu Police Department served him with a search warrant and recovered a prescription pad, prescription- pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a homemade silencer and "large amounts" of ammunition, according to a Lake Havasu P.D. press release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CBS New York

No Bail For State Trooper Christopher Baldner, Accused Of Killing 11-Year-Old Monica Goods

KINGSTON N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A veteran New York State trooper charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old Brooklyn girl will remain in jail. An Ulster County judge on Thursday rejected a proposal for cash bail and home confinement, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. Suspended Trooper Christopher Baldner looked stunned after Judge Bryan Rounds sent him back to jail. Baldner faces murder and other charges in the death of Monica Goods, who was in a car with her father, Tristin Goods, on Dec. 22, 2020. Baldner stopped him for driving more than 100 mph on I-87. There was a dispute, Baldner used pepper spray,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Yardbarker

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya facing 20 years in prison for alleged stabbing

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya (Iyanna), is facing some severe legal punishments for her involvement in an alleged stabbing. Yaya, 21, was arrested on April 4, 2020 after an alleged incident involving her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. Yaya’s boyfriend is rapper Youngboy, who also has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Lapattra Jacobs. Yaya...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Miller
Essence

14-Year-Old Jashyah Moore Found; Mother Accused Of Stabbing And Beating NJ Teen Before Running Away

Jamie Moore allegedly sprayed bleach in her daughter’s eyes. After the heart-wrenching search for Jashyah Moore, authorities have reported the missing teen as found safe and sound after going missing in October following her visit to a deli in East Orange, New Jersey. Following Moore’s safe return, as reported by NBC News, a criminal complaint was filed against her mother Jamie Moore in an Essex County court. Jamie has been accused of physically and verbally Jashyah, and forcing her to panhandle, and not enrolling her in school.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Rapper#Drug Distribution#Counterfeit
AFP

Rapper Young Dolph shot and killed in cookie shop

The American rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday while he was in a cookie shop in Memphis, Tennessee, police said. The Chicago-born artist, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, was 36. He was known for hit songs such as "Major," and his 2020 album "Rich Slave" shot to the top of the Billboard 200 list. Thornton was reportedly shopping at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis when someone drove up and shot him, local press reports said.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS LA

Man Sentenced To 11 Years For Killing Of Julius Rondez, LA Dept. Of Water And Power Employee

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in state prison for an attack that left a longtime Department of Water and Power employee in downtown Los Angeles dead after the 70-year-old victim had just finished his workday. Gerson Carrillo Torres, 25, pleaded no contest Sept. 10 to voluntary manslaughter for the July 2, 2019, attack on Julius Rondez. The victim was punched while walking in the 400 block of East Temple Street, near Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Rondez was knocked to the ground and hit his head on the pavement, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Middletown Press

Drug Dealer Agrees to Plead Guilty in Connection to Mac Miller OD Death

The last of the three men charged in connection with Mac Miller’s fatal overdose agreed to plead guilty to fentanyl distribution, the United States Attorney’s Office for Central District of California announced Wednesday. Ryan Reavis, a 38-year-old resident of Lake Havasu, Arizona (and formerly West Hollywood, California), was accused of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Carnegie Man Pleads Guilty In Son’s Overdose Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Carnegie man whose son died after eating a chicken nugget that had come in contact with fentanyl pleaded guilty. Van Redding appeared in front of a judge Monday, pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter along with drug and gun charges. (Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police) Police say 4-year-old Avant Redding died in May after ingesting fentanyl at a residence on Hutton Street in Carnegie. According to police, 36-year-old Van Redding got into a car accident while rushing his son to St. Clair Hospital. He told investigators he had taken the child to McDonald’s for a chicken nugget Happy Meal, and shortly after they came home, the boy began to vomit. The child later died at the hospital. While inspecting Redding’s apartment on Hulton Street in Carnegie, police found a bag of white powder, which was later identified as fentanyl. A toxicology report determined Avant Redding died of exposure to fentanyl. In exchange for his plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said the remaining charges were withdrawn and Redding will spend 4 to 8 years in jail. He was also sentenced to 3 years probation, ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and ordered to complete parenting classes.
CARNEGIE, PA
energy941.com

Second Man Pleads Guilty In Overdose Death of Mac Miller

Another suspect has pleaded guilty in the death of Mac Miller who passed away in 2018. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Ryan Michael Reavis will plead guilty to one count of distributing fentanyl. He is accused of supplying counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to the drug dealer who allegedly sold them to Mac Miller.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy