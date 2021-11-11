CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Capito takes time to visit the Oglebay Good Zoo

By Ashley Kaiser
 7 days ago

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) It may seem like an unlikely place for a United States Senator to visit, but the Oglebay Good Zoo ended up in the spotlight on Wednesday afternoon.

During her trip to Wheeling, a must-stop visit to the zoo was on her list.

Capito says she grew up going to Oglebay with her family and could not resist stopping by this popular tourist attraction. But it was also a bit of a learning experience.

You know I am a zoology major, but I couldn’t call myself a zoologist although I do work at the biggest zoo in America which is Washington DC. I think it is a great field and it interacts with what I do because honestly in my committee assignments we do cover endangered species.

So, you know I have got to see a couple now and see the care and see what is going to try to happen to reintroduce them back into their native habitat or keep them so we can see them and also so their species can continue. It is exciting and I think there is a lot more to it than people realize and I’m learning that today.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

Capito says the learning opportunities and programs at Oglebay are a great resource for students at the lower and higher levels.

She says it is exciting that right here in Wheeling people can train and learn how to professionally care for these unique animals.

