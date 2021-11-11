CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Person of interest wanted for interviewing in NOPD stabbing investigation

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
 7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Police in New Orleans are looking for a woman who could have information vital to a stabbing investigation that left a mother dead and her child injured.

On Wednesday, November 10, NOPD announced detectives were looking for 34-year-old Keyandra Marie Petit. Police say Petit has been identified as a person of interest and is not wanted for any criminal charges

The investigation began on Thursday, November 4 when NOPD responded to a stabbing in the 2300 block of Pauger Street near Derbigny.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. The woman, later identified as 32-year-old Kimbreyelle Odom, was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

While investigating the scene, police discovered one of Odom’s children had also been stabbed. The child was also transported to the hospital for treatment but remained in stable condition.

The New Orleans Coroner listed Odom’s death to have been by sharp force injuries.

NOPD is asking anyone who knows where Petit is or has any information about the investigation to contact Detective Michael Haynes at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

