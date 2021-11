The prophecy has been fulfilled. Brewers ace Corbin Burnes is your 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner!. Back on this site in 2019, I put in a bold prediction that Corbin Burnes would win the Cy Young. He seemed to have the stuff to do it, and I believed he could. Burnes proceeded to put forth one of the worst seasons by a starting pitcher we have ever seen. Many jumped off the bandwagon quickly. Many “fans” called for Burnes to be traded or simply released.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO