Gabriel Rosado hopes to build on his momentum

Gabriel Rosado said during a media workout that he’s having a blast.

And why not? The Philadelphian, known primarily as a willing, but limited foil for elite opponents, stunned the boxing world by rising from a knockdown to stop hot prospect Bektemir Melikuziev in the third round this past June.

As a result, he earned added respect and a fight with unbeaten middleweight contender Jaime Munguia on Saturday in Anaheim, California (DAZN).

“I feel like, right now, it’s the most fun I have ever had in my career,” he said. “On Saturday, November 13th, the people will see the best Gabe Rosado and I am excited to display my skills to the world.”

Of course, Rosado faces a significant challenge in Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs). The 25-year-old Mexican is a former junior middleweight titleholder with skill and the punching power to stop anyone, as his 30 knockouts indicate.

Can Rosado stand up to what Munguia will throw at him?

Of his 13 losses, four have come by stoppage against big punchers Alfredo Angulo, Gennadiy Golovkin, Peter Quillin and David Lemieux. And he hasn’t been knocked out since 2014, seven years ago.

If nothing else, Rosado has been in the position many times in the past.

“I think Munguia is going to bring it,” he said. “I am more focused on the job that I have to do. This is not an unfamiliar situation for me. I think this is where experience comes into play for me. My experience tells me that fighters like Munguia will come to me. I will not need to chase him.

“He will be right there, and I have to make my shots count.”

Meanwhile, Munguia, coming off a sixth-round knockout of Kamil Szeremeta on the same card Rosado stopped Melikuziev, is taking nothing for granted. He knows he’ll be in the ring with a rough character.

“I know that Rosado is coming off a great fight, a great knockout and has a lot of experience,” he said. “I know I have to be careful but I have faith in my training and I am confident that I will be victorious on Saturday.

“… “I know on Saturday I have to keep my distance and apply pressure where I need to. I need to make sure I dominate the action in the ring.”