‘Just bring him home’: Mother pleads for safe return of 1-year-old Blaise Barnett

By Matt Johnson, WSB-TV
 7 days ago
CLARKSTON, Ga. — UPDATE: Blaise has been found safe and reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The mother of a 1-year-old taken in a stolen SUV early Wednesday morning says she just wants her baby back.

Deonna Bray said she was unloading groceries from an SUV when someone jumped in and drove off with her child, Blaise Barnett, still in the back seat.

The SUV has been found, but the child is still missing.

“Just bring him home. He’s no harm. He’s the sweetest boy in the world,” Bray said.

Blaise was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, and a diaper but no pants, and was wrapped in a blanket.

His mother says the SUV wasn’t running but was unlocked while her family was quickly unloading groceries at home on Montreal Road.

“I ran downstairs and I’m like, ‘No, not my baby! No!’ And came outside and the car was not out here. I was devastated,” Bray said.

Law enforcement agencies across Georgia are now teaming up to find Blaise. They’ve recovered the stolen Ford Explorer, but so far, no sign of the baby.

“The FBI is working with us. The GBI is working with us, along with our officers and local jurisdictions within DeKalb County,” Clarkston Police Chief Christine Hudson said.

The family believes it all happened within 30 seconds of them going inside with the groceries.

“We’re not trying to press charges,” a family member said. “Please, for the love of God, drop my nephew off to a safe location and we will pick him up, please.”

