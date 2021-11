Five Hall County men who pleaded guilty to burning a Gainesville police car in June 2020 have each been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison. The defendants each pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiring to commit arson, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt Erskine said Wednesday in a news release. Each man was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following their prison terms.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO