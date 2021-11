As the basketball season gets closer and closer, we’re taking a look at how the Big East figures to shake out this season from top to bottom. We started with the bottom, hit the middle of the pack, and now it’s time to take a look at the best teams in the conference. According to the Big East preseason coaches’ poll, Villanova, Xavier and St. John’s join UConn as four of the best teams in the conference.

