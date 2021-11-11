CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Fairfied Co. woman charged with sexual conduct with a minor

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKBOi_0ct5QswA00

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old Lancaster woman has been charged after allegedly having sexual contact with minors.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Angie R. Davis has been charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxm7c_0ct5QswA00
Angie R. Davis

The sheriff’s office alleged that deputies responded to the 1100 block of Tarkiln Road Sunday to investigate a sexual offense complaint, at which time deputies learned that Davis was allegedly engaging in “sexual conduct with juvenile males in the area,” according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at Davis’ home, where she was then taken into custody.

Davis is currently in custody at the Fairfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges against Davis will be filed when the case is presented to a grand jury.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7331.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in October fatal Linden shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in the Linden area.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:37 a.m., Oct. 8, police were alerted by ShotSpotter to the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue.  When officers arrived on scene, they found John Moore, 51, and medics transported […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

George Wagner III makes court appearance

(WCMH) — George “Billy” Wagner III was back in a Pike County courtroom Wednesday for a motion hearing. He is one of four family members accused of massacring eight members of the Rhoden Family in 2016 and faces 22 charges ranging from aggravated murder to tampering with evidence. The last time he was in court, […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

911 calls: Trinity Hurt’s mother reports daughter missing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – “I woke up and my daughter wasn’t in her bed. I can’t find her.” Panic from the mother whose daughter – Trinity Hunt – was kidnapped last week. Officials have released the 911 calls when police were first alerted that Trinity, 7, was missing, launching a two-day search in Hardin County. “I […]
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Lancaster, OH
County
Fairfield County, OH
Fairfield County, OH
Crime & Safety
Lancaster, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies in Fayette County crash

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Fayette County. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 7:12 a.m. Thursday on Washington-Waterloo Road near Deer Haven Court in Marion Township. A 1994 Honda Civic driven by Ezequiel Lopez, of Washington Court House, was traveling […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Drive-by shooting in southeast Columbus leaves girl injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young girl was hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Columbus early Tuesday morning.  According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:49 a.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Fleet Road on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on the scene, they found several shell […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four injured in southeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people, including one child, were injured Tuesday in a crash on the southeast side of Columbus. The crash was reported near the intersection of Refugee Road and South Hamilton Road at approximately 10:05 p.m. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. A second victim was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy