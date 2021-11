Plano ISD intends to install a new shaded playground at Aldridge Elementary School as the first step in a plan to update student play areas at four elementary campuses. The $213,000 cost of the new playground includes $95,500 for the structure and its installation, $49,500 for a fabric shade structure and its installation, $54,000 for artificial turf and $14,000 for concrete borders, according to a presentation to the PISD board of trustees Nov. 16. Chief Financial Officer Randy McDowell said funds from the district's 2016 bond will be used to pay for the new playground.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO