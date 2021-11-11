CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Deaconess Henderson Hospital awarded first-ever ‘A’ rating

By Aaron Chatman
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnJCh_0ct5PVrm00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — In a first-ever achievement for the hospital, Deaconess Henderson received an ‘A’ rating in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade . The safety grade is considered a national distinction recognizing hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital setting.

“This ‘A’ is the much-anticipated recognition that the people of Deaconess Henderson Hospital provide
excellent care to our community,” said Linda E. White, Chief Administrative Officer, Deaconess Henderson Hospital. “Our medical staff, as well as every employee, are incredibly dedicated to patients, who are often family, friends and neighbors. This award is a recognition of their skill, compassion and determination to provide the best care possible right here in Henderson.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is said to be the only peer-reviewed hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,”
said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of
Deaconess Henderson Hospital for their commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially
during these trying times.”

Along with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, both Deaconess Midtown and Gateway Hospitals also received ‘A’ grades as well. Previously, Deaconess Henderson Hospital was awarded a ‘B’ grade in the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 award cycles.

