VIDEO – Senior Year Cheer a Much Better Time for Jenna Visingardi

Lyon County catcher Brody Williams committed to Kent State well over a year ago. Williams kept that promise on Wednesday, officially signing with the Mid-American Conference school in a ceremony in the district conference room at Lyon. Teammates Gunnar Bingham and Jackson Shoulders also signed on the dotted line Wednesday,...
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers saw their first scrimmage action of the season on Saturday, but dropped a pair of home tilts. Caldwell’s girls were outscored by Christian County 45-20. The Lady Tigers then bowed to Ohio County 31-28. Caldwell won the first half 15-11 but dropped the second half...
Christian County softball standout Madison ‘Pickle’ Winkler made her college choice official on Friday when she signed her letter of intent to play at the University of Louisville. Winkler’s high school resume is extensive, including All-District nods in each of her freshman and junior seasons, and All-Region recognition last year.
Jackson Shoulders will be trading in the purple and gold of Lyon County for the purple and white at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Jackson was one of three Lyon seniors to sign to play college baseball Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony in the district conference room at Lyon. Joining Shoulders were...
Signing with Murray State University is becoming a family tradition. Lyon County senior infielder and pitcher Gunnar Bingham signed to play baseball at Murray State on Wednesday in a ceremony in the district conference room at Lyon. Gunnar’s sister, Sophie Bingham, signed with the Murray State softball team out of...
The Ohio Valley League has added an 11th team for the 2022 summer wooden bat season and released the schedule for the 40-game regular season. The Louisville Jockeys become the latest team to join the stable of OVL franchises. In an early Tuesday release, OVL President John Bruce said the division realignment for the 11 teams will be announced after Thanksgiving.
Emma Talley entered play on the LPGA Tour this week looking to make two cuts. She has successfully made the first one, and will play this weekend in the Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Florida. That should go a long way to helping her clear her next hurdle — qualifying...
Marshall County golfer Trey Wall has been named second-team All-State by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association. Wall claimed the championship of the Paducah Tilghman Invitational during the season and had second-place finishes at Murray and Hopkins County Central. He also finished seventh at the Kentucky All-State Tournament. Wall tied for...
Five birdies and five bogeys resulted in an even-par round of 70 for Emma Talley in the first round of the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Florida, on Thursday. Talley shot a 2-over 37 on the front nine, but had four of her birdies on the back nine, including...
The Christian County boys’ swim team finished eighth at the Rick Cohn Invitational Saturday at Hopkinsville High School. Mitchell Havens finished sixth in the 100-yard back; 9th in the 50-yard free [28.77]. Shaw Howell finished sixth in the 200-yard free [2:31.30]; 9th in the 100-yard free [1:07.88]. Valentin Gonzalez finished...
Heritage Christian Academy positioned itself as the top boys’ basketball team in the early stages of the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association season by claiming the KCAA Tip-Off Classic Saturday in Independence. The eight-team event annually serves as the unofficial kickoff to the KCAA basketball season and for the Warriors, it...
Emma Talley has qualified for next week’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship after a 60th place finish in the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship. Talley earned $4,247 by finishing at 1-under-par overall in Belleair, Florida. She shot rounds of 70, 70, 71 and 68. Nelly Korda won the event in a...
It was a big opening week of the college basketball season for former Christian County Colonel standout De’Torrion Ware. Ware capped off the week Sunday night with 15 points for Morgan State as the Bears dropped a 90-53 decision to George Mason. The double-digit performance Sunday night comes off games...
As a Lyon County High School cheerleader, senior Zoe Board constantly cheers on her classmates. But her academic achievements at Lyon are worthy of their own cheers. The varsity co-captain each of the past two seasons is not only Chapter President of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) but is Region 2 President. She was VP of Membership in the organization as a junior and VP of Public Relations as a sophomore.
Fans of Hopkinsville Tiger and Lady Tiger basketball will get a chance to meet the teams next week. Officials at Hopkinsville High School have announced that the 2021 “Meet the Tigers” will take place Monday evening in the HHS Gym. The event, which will get underway at 5:30 pm, will...
