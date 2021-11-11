VIDEO – Senior Year Cheer a Much Better Time for Jenna Visingardi

As a Lyon County High School cheerleader, senior Zoe Board constantly cheers on her classmates. But her academic achievements at Lyon are worthy of their own cheers. The varsity co-captain each of the past two seasons is not only Chapter President of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) but is Region 2 President. She was VP of Membership in the organization as a junior and VP of Public Relations as a sophomore.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO