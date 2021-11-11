CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Stock Price for Weibo (WB)?

Benzinga
 7 days ago

There are no upcoming dividends for Weibo. Weibo’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Why Nio Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) are trading lower. Weakness is possibly in reaction to worse-than-expected guidance from Baidu and iQIYI. Baidu reported quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.01 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $4.954 billion, which came in below the estimate of $4.97 billion... Read More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: NVIDIA Q3 Earnings

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NVIDIA their estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.1, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $2,377,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

QuickLogic: Q3 Earnings Insights

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. QuickLogic their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2,078,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Maxeon Solar Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Maxeon Solar Technologies their estimated earnings by 6.43%, reporting an EPS of $-1.49 versus an estimate of $-1.4, which did not surprise analysts.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Downgrades 2 Mortgage Insurers, Names Top Stock Pick

Now that third-quarter earnings season is over for the mortgage insurance, one analyst refreshed his coverage for the group on Wednesday, including issuing two downgrades. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Mihir Bhatia issued the following changes to his mortgage insurance coverage:. MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) downgraded from Buy to...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Helmerich & Payne Q4 Earnings

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Helmerich & Payne their estimated earnings by 21.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.51, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Tetra Tech Q4 Earnings

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tetra Tech their estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 200 Points; Rockwell Medical Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.58% to 35,930.89 while the NASDAQ fell 0.27% to 15,930.79. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.23% to 4,690.24. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,161,370 cases with around 786,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,466,590 cases and 464,150 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,965,680 COVID-19 cases with 611,520 deaths. In total, there were at least 255,259,860 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,133,290 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amtech Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.1, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $9,256,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Sea After Rally: What You Need To Know

Sea Ltd’s (NYSE:SE) stock has appreciated 67% year-to-date versus the Nasdaq’s 23% gain, and the risk-reward seems balanced, according to BofA Securities. The Sea Analyst: Sachin Salgaonkar downgraded the rating for Sea from Buy to Neutral, while raising the price target from $380 to $385. The Sea Thesis: Growth in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) stock rose 10.47% to $5.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $330.5 million. My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares increased by 5.67% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

TJX Companies Jumps Over 7% On Earnings Beat: Option Analysis

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) released earnings today before the market open, beating on EPS (+4.2%) and revenue (+2.14%). What Happened: Traders took this good news and have been actively bidding the stock higher, which is up over 7% on Wednesday. Trading activity has been strong with more than 15...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nano-X Shares Fall As SEC Probes Into Violation Of Securities Laws

Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) revealed an investigation by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) into the potential violation of federal securities laws. In the regulatory filing submitted with its Q3 2021 financials, Nano-X disclosed that the SEC’s Division of Enforcement notified the Company about the ongoing investigation. The...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Moderna's Stock Is Moving Higher Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher Wednesday after the company filed for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, a 50 microgram two-dose series of SPIKEVAX, with Health Canada to include children ages six to 11. Health Canada approved the New Drug Submission for SPIKEVAX for active immunization to prevent COVID-19...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Evogene Reports Slight YoY Boost In Q3 Revenue, Looks To Turn Subsidiaries Into Public Companies

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), the parent company of medical cannabis-focused Canonic, reported its financial results Wednesday for the first nine months and third quarter of 2021. The Israel-based company maintained a strong financial position for its activities with $61.6 million in consolidated cash, cash-related accounts, bank deposits and marketable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

